Filmmaker Nallamuthu Embarks On A New Project To Showcase The Birdlife Of Bharatpur To The Global Audience
Nallamuthu to deep dive into the birdlife of Bharatpur and explore it with the same intensity as tigers.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Bharatpur: Renowned filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu, acclaimed for his tiger documentaries, is shifting his focus to the winged world, preparing to film both local and migratory birds — including cranes — at Keoladeo National Park.
His upcoming project aims to showcase the birdlife that defines Bharatpur to a global audience. Going beyond mere aesthetics, Nallamuthu wants to delve into their behaviour, migration, life cycles, and profound connection to the region.
Preparing for this, the filmmaker recently spent two intensive days at Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary, walking from morning to evening to study bird movements, understand the local geography and immerse himself in the ecosystem. He emphasises that spending quality time in a location is essential to telling a wildlife story honestly.
The filmmaker explained that the film will be woven around three dimensions: the crane, other bird species, and Bharatpur. The crane is seen as a symbol in Indian culture and ecology. This bird not only symbolises longevity and devotion but also the health of wetland ecosystems. Through the crane, the film will connect the entire bird world and Bharatpur's identity.
He said that Keoladeo and its surrounding areas have been a safe haven for migratory and local birds. The birds that visit here are not just seasonal visitors but are part of the region's identity. The film will attempt to sensitively portray this relationship. Nallamuthu believes that the bird community is vast, but it has not yet been explored in the same way as tigers or other large wildlife.
Birds have a unique world. Their behaviour, social structure, migration, and their small struggles are full of stories. This project will be different from traditional long-form documentaries. It will feature short, yet impactful stories about birds. Each story will be a complete experience, connecting viewers with the lives of birds.
The filmmaker has previously earned international recognition through tiger-themed films like Machli, Tiger Queen, and Tiger Revenge. He explained that this project will be approached with the same honesty and research as he did in his Tiger Project. However, the format will be different. A tiger's story is a long journey, but in the bird world, every day, every moment is a new story, so we will focus on shorter stories.
Nallamuthu was very excited about Keoladeo National Park. He said, "The park is an ideal place for wildlife filmmakers and photographers. Every corner can be explored on foot from morning to evening. When you walk, you move at the pace of nature. The sounds of birds, their flight, their behaviour —everything.”
Nallamuthu bears a very positive outlook on Rajasthan. He said the state of Rajasthan is unique in terms of wildlife. It has a diverse birdlife, tigers, leopards, and most importantly, excellent visibility. This is why he loves working in Rajasthan. It has everything to tell a story. Currently, his focus is entirely on the birdlife of Bharatpur and Keoladeo.
