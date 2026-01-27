ETV Bharat / state

Filmmaker Nallamuthu Embarks On A New Project To Showcase The Birdlife Of Bharatpur To The Global Audience

Bharatpur: Renowned filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu, acclaimed for his tiger documentaries, is shifting his focus to the winged world, preparing to film both local and migratory birds — including cranes — at Keoladeo National Park.

His upcoming project aims to showcase the birdlife that defines Bharatpur to a global audience. Going beyond mere aesthetics, Nallamuthu wants to delve into their behaviour, migration, life cycles, and profound connection to the region.

Preparing for this, the filmmaker recently spent two intensive days at Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary, walking from morning to evening to study bird movements, understand the local geography and immerse himself in the ecosystem. He emphasises that spending quality time in a location is essential to telling a wildlife story honestly.

The filmmaker explained that the film will be woven around three dimensions: the crane, other bird species, and Bharatpur. The crane is seen as a symbol in Indian culture and ecology. This bird not only symbolises longevity and devotion but also the health of wetland ecosystems. Through the crane, the film will connect the entire bird world and Bharatpur's identity.

He said that Keoladeo and its surrounding areas have been a safe haven for migratory and local birds. The birds that visit here are not just seasonal visitors but are part of the region's identity. The film will attempt to sensitively portray this relationship. Nallamuthu believes that the bird community is vast, but it has not yet been explored in the same way as tigers or other large wildlife.