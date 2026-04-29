ETV Bharat / state

Filmmaker Gourahari Biswal Captures The Untold Story Of 70,000 Odias Preserving A 136-Year-Old Legacy In Malaysia

Hyderabad: A small conversation with a historian sparked the urge in the mind of documentary filmmaker Gourahari Biswal to capture the life and times of Odias in Malaysia. From his personal admiration of the NROs and their 'Odia Asmita' (Odia pride), he started exploring how, for more than a century, thousands of Odias have called Malaysia home, carrying their language, traditions and identity across oceans and generations. The admiration paved way for a documentary Mu Malaya Deshara Swabhimani Odia (I Am a Proud Odia of Malaysia). The film deals with the thriving community of nearly 70,000 who proudly preserve their Odia roots. In this exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Biswal speaks about the inspiration behind his documentary, the enduring spirit of the Malaysian Odia community and why preserving one’s mother tongue remains more important than ever.

Q: What inspired 'Mu Malaya Deshara Swabhimani Odia' which is based on the bond between Odisha and Malaysia?

Gourahari Biswal: We all live in Odisha and its natural to speak in Odia. Even Odias living in other Indian states or abroad continue to speak the language. But what impressed me the most are the 200 Odias who left Ganjam in 1890 in search of livelihood and settled in Malaysia with their fifth generation now continuing to live there. Importantly, they make every Odia proud by preserving their mother tongue, customs, rituals, cuisine and festivals. That is no mean feat. And since nothing has been documented on this, I decided to helm my film around this. It reflects the identity of people who may belong geographically to Malaysia but their hearts beat for Odisha.

Filmmaker Gourahari Biswal Captures The Untold Story Of 70,000 Odias Preserving A 136-Year-Old Legacy In Malaysia (ETV Bharat)

Q: How did you first learn about the Odia community in Malaysia?

Gourahari Biswal: I am a passionate documentary filmmaker with deep interest in Odisha’s history, art and cultural heritage. It was during a conversation with a historian who told me about the Odias in Malaysia. He had said, “If you want to witness the true spirit of Odia identity, go to Malaysia,” and that intrigued me. I got to know from him that only about 200 Odias had migrated from Ganjam but today their descendants number nearly 70,000. But their way of life has not changed. They live as Odias and remain emotionally connected to their roots. I realized this was my film that can reach people back home and make an impact. That was the take off point.

Filmmaker Gourahari Biswal Captures The Untold Story Of 70,000 Odias Preserving A 136-Year-Old Legacy In Malaysia (ETV Bharat)

Q: What do you feel defines Odia identity? Do the Malaysian Odias embody it?