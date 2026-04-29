Filmmaker Gourahari Biswal Captures The Untold Story Of 70,000 Odias Preserving A 136-Year-Old Legacy In Malaysia
Satya Prakash Nayak meets the filmmaker who has unraveled the story of Odias in Malaysia by helming documentary film 'Mu Malaya Deshara Swabhimani Odia'.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A small conversation with a historian sparked the urge in the mind of documentary filmmaker Gourahari Biswal to capture the life and times of Odias in Malaysia. From his personal admiration of the NROs and their 'Odia Asmita' (Odia pride), he started exploring how, for more than a century, thousands of Odias have called Malaysia home, carrying their language, traditions and identity across oceans and generations. The admiration paved way for a documentary Mu Malaya Deshara Swabhimani Odia (I Am a Proud Odia of Malaysia). The film deals with the thriving community of nearly 70,000 who proudly preserve their Odia roots. In this exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Biswal speaks about the inspiration behind his documentary, the enduring spirit of the Malaysian Odia community and why preserving one’s mother tongue remains more important than ever.
Q: What inspired 'Mu Malaya Deshara Swabhimani Odia' which is based on the bond between Odisha and Malaysia?
Gourahari Biswal: We all live in Odisha and its natural to speak in Odia. Even Odias living in other Indian states or abroad continue to speak the language. But what impressed me the most are the 200 Odias who left Ganjam in 1890 in search of livelihood and settled in Malaysia with their fifth generation now continuing to live there. Importantly, they make every Odia proud by preserving their mother tongue, customs, rituals, cuisine and festivals. That is no mean feat. And since nothing has been documented on this, I decided to helm my film around this. It reflects the identity of people who may belong geographically to Malaysia but their hearts beat for Odisha.
Q: How did you first learn about the Odia community in Malaysia?
Gourahari Biswal: I am a passionate documentary filmmaker with deep interest in Odisha’s history, art and cultural heritage. It was during a conversation with a historian who told me about the Odias in Malaysia. He had said, “If you want to witness the true spirit of Odia identity, go to Malaysia,” and that intrigued me. I got to know from him that only about 200 Odias had migrated from Ganjam but today their descendants number nearly 70,000. But their way of life has not changed. They live as Odias and remain emotionally connected to their roots. I realized this was my film that can reach people back home and make an impact. That was the take off point.
Q: What do you feel defines Odia identity? Do the Malaysian Odias embody it?
Gourahari Biswal: Absolutely. They are a shining example of Odia identity. From birth, children in these families are taught to speak Odia. Parents consciously pass on their language and values. They want their children to remain connected to their heritage, even while growing up in another country. Since 1890, generation after generation have upheld that promise. Now if that is not upholding Odia identity, that is not Odia asmita, then I would question, what is.
Q: How easy or difficult to helm the documentary in a different country? Any particular thing that stayed with you as a fond memory?
Gourahari Biswal: The journey would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the Malaysia Odia Association. They extended every possible help during the filming process.
There was one more thing that impressed me most. They support Odias seeking employment in Malaysia. They help them settle, connect and become part of the larger community. Whenever there is an Odia festival, people travel long distances, even from Kuala Lumpur to places like Pedas, to celebrate together. Witnessing their devotion, their temples and their sense of community bonding filled me with immense pride while making this film.
Q: Any message for today’s youth, many of whom are shying away from identifying themselves as Odias, or drifting away from their language and traditions?
Gourahari Biswal: Mother tongue should be treated as one’s mother. If we love our mother, we must love our language too. Every language deserves respect, but our own must come first. I urge parents to teach their children Odia at home. Languages survive only when they are spoken. If we want Odia identity to endure, we must ensure that Odia continues to be heard in our homes and hearts. Particularly youngsters must proudly speak in Odia wherever they can, which means outside the state or country too.
Q: Any other film in the making or a subject line that you plan to act on?
Gourahari Biswal: Odisha once had a rich maritime legacy across Southeast Asia. Historical evidence of these connections still exists. I want to trace those footprints and bring them before the world. Places where Odias once settled will be my first priority, even if their descendants no longer speak the language. How much Odia culture still survives in some form is a question worth investigating. With institutional support, I would love to continue documenting these forgotten chapters of our global heritage.
Q: Ever thought of working in mainstream cinema?
Big screen or small screen is never a difference for me. My work must touch people’s hearts irrespective of the format. That said, I do aspire to make feature films in the future. But my bent is towards children’s film as not many are making movies for them.
Also Read: