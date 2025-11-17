Film Director Vikram Bhatt Faces Fraud Charges Worth Over Rs 30 Crore
Published : November 17, 2025 at 11:42 PM IST
Udaipur: A doctor in Udaipur has alleged that he was cheated of over Rs 30 crore after being lured by film director Vikram Bhatt into financing films, including a biopic on his late wife, with promises of earning Rs 200 crore upon their release.
A case of fraud was registered at the Bhupalpura police station against film director Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, a local identified as Dinesh Kataria and six others on November 8.
According to the FIR filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, the accused include film director Vikram Bhatt, his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, from Mumbai, their daughter, Krishna Bhatt, and others.
The doctor claimed he came in contact with Dinesh Kataria through a music group that claimed to have strong links in the Mumbai film industry. He visited a studio in Mumbai in April 2024, where Kataria introduced him to Bhatt.
According to police, the director allegedly assured him that he would handle the entire filmmaking process and asked him to keep sending funds.
Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal stated, "The complainant had signed an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's Mumbai-based company to produce a documentary and film in memory of his late wife. He paid the amount based on the agreement, but neither the film was made nor the money was returned. Several other accused are also involved in this case. We are investigating the entire matter seriously."
Currently, the police are interrogating all the accused and gathering evidence. Dr Murdia alleged that the fraud involved over Rs 30 crore. According to the police, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and the matter is under investigation.
