ETV Bharat / state

Files On Vital Inquiry Commissions Go Missing From Odisha CMO, FIR Lodged

Bhubaneswar: The Capital police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar registered a case on the alleged disappearance of some important inquiry commission reports from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The reports had been submitted during the tenure of BJD government in the state. The FIR was lodged by Sarat Chandra Marandi, a joint secretary in the state's Home Department. Marandi alleged that two important documents on the AS Naidu Commission Report on VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case and subsequent communal riots in Kandhamal in 2008, and the RDC inquiry report into the SUM Hospital fire incident of 2016, have gone missing from the CMO.

The complainant said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports create a reasonable suspicion that the documents may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed or otherwise unlawfully dealt with. Police have registered a case (no 460/2026) under relevant sections of BNS.