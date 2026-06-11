Files On Vital Inquiry Commissions Go Missing From Odisha CMO, FIR Lodged
The files pertain to AS Naidu Commission report and RDC inquiry report into SUM Hospital fire incident.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Capital police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar registered a case on the alleged disappearance of some important inquiry commission reports from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
The reports had been submitted during the tenure of BJD government in the state. The FIR was lodged by Sarat Chandra Marandi, a joint secretary in the state's Home Department. Marandi alleged that two important documents on the AS Naidu Commission Report on VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case and subsequent communal riots in Kandhamal in 2008, and the RDC inquiry report into the SUM Hospital fire incident of 2016, have gone missing from the CMO.
The complainant said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports create a reasonable suspicion that the documents may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed or otherwise unlawfully dealt with. Police have registered a case (no 460/2026) under relevant sections of BNS.
Marandi, in his complaint, stated that the report of the AS Naidu Commission was submitted to the state's the then Chief Secretary on September 16, 2016. The file was sent to the Chief Minister's Office on September 19. Similarly, the RDC inquiry report on the fire incident at SUM Hospital was submitted to the Chief Secretary on May 23, 2018 and was sent to the Chief Minister's Office on May 24 the same year.
However, the Home Department recently found that the two files had gone missing from the Chief Minister's Office. Several reports were given to the Home Department for official work and were returned on June 4, 2024. However, the two reports were not returned to the CMO, the complaint stated.
BJD MLA Arun Sahu said the BJP government is misleading people. He alleged that the files were deliberately misplaced. The issue was recently raised by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had said that if the allegations are true, the government would not hesitate to inquire into the matter. However, the Opposition BJD alleged that the government was misleading the people by raising the issue.
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