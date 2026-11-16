File Report On Missing Persons In 3 Weeks: Madras High Court To DGP
The court also told the DGP to provide the number of individuals successfully located and the number of persons who remain untraced.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a report within three weeks, detailing the number of cases registered across Tamil Nadu concerning missing persons and the number of individuals who have been located.
Bhuvaneswari, a resident of Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district, had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, alleging that her husband, Shankarraj, was being held captive illegally by his own father and brother due to a property dispute, and requested that he be rescued and produced before the court.
The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and P Karthikeyan.
During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the case should be transferred to the CB-CID, as no effective steps had been taken to locate Shankarraj.
The counsel representing the police stated that various measures had been taken to trace Shankarraj. It was noted that Shankarraj’s father, Ponnan, had previously filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court regarding his son’s disappearance.
The High Court directed the Tirukoilur DSP to oversee the investigation into the case registered in 2021 concerning Shankarraj’s disappearance.
Observing this, the judges remarked that while police forces in several other states are utilising AI technology to locate missing persons, it remains unclear whether such tools are being employed in Tamil Nadu.
Furthermore, the judges expressed concern, noting that despite the court issuing periodic orders in habeas corpus cases, investigations often lack the necessary rigour or seriousness.
Subsequently, the judges directed the Tirukoilur DSP to submit a report on the steps taken to locate Shankarraj. They further ordered the DGP to file a report within three weeks, covering the following details: the total number of missing persons cases registered across Tamil Nadu; the number of individuals successfully located; the number of cases currently under investigation; the number of persons who remain untraced; and the efforts made by the police to utilise modern technology in these searches.
Additionally, the judges instructed the DGP to provide an explanation in the report regarding the measures taken to expedite the investigation of pending cases across the state.
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