ETV Bharat / state

File Report On Missing Persons In 3 Weeks: Madras High Court To DGP

Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a report within three weeks, detailing the number of cases registered across Tamil Nadu concerning missing persons and the number of individuals who have been located.

Bhuvaneswari, a resident of Tirukoilur in Kallakurichi district, had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, alleging that her husband, Shankarraj, was being held captive illegally by his own father and brother due to a property dispute, and requested that he be rescued and produced before the court.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and P Karthikeyan. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the case should be transferred to the CB-CID, as no effective steps had been taken to locate Shankarraj. The counsel representing the police stated that various measures had been taken to trace Shankarraj. It was noted that Shankarraj’s father, Ponnan, had previously filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court regarding his son’s disappearance. The High Court directed the Tirukoilur DSP to oversee the investigation into the case registered in 2021 concerning Shankarraj’s disappearance.