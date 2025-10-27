File For BJP's New State Office Plot Moved Faster Than Rafale: Sanjay Raut
He said even though the foundation stone of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan has been laid, the construction has halted, and Marathwada farmers are still ignored.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the BJP was allotted the plot for its Maharashtra headquarters faster than the speed of Rafale. The stone-laying ceremony of the upcoming office near Churchgate railway station will be performed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.
"My best wishes for the stone laying ceremony of the new BJP office. The party has opened offices all over the country. Their office in Delhi is also big and luxurious. Even though the foundation stone of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan has been laid, the construction is stalled. The memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not been built yet, but the file for the plot at Churchgate has progressed faster than the speed of Rafale. All obstacles have been removed in a jiffy," Raut added.
He blamed the government for not opening the files for aid to farmers of the Marathwada region, affected by heavy rains ahead of Diwali. "The government had promised to extend help to farmers affected by heavy rains before Diwali. The file for the aid to the farmers in Marathwada has not been opened yet. I expect the problems of the Marathi people to be solved from the upcoming five-star BJP office, and they should get justice," he added.
Raut wrote to Shah on the matter, saying, "You are the Home Minister of the country, so it is necessary to see whether the BJP has acquired the office space you are inaugurating by abusing power and rules. It is clear that files were circulated very quickly to take over the space at Marine Lines and that outright coercion was used in many places."
He shared a copy of the letter on X, which further states, "BJP has acquired the plot reserved for residential purposes by the municipality in just 11 days. The builder Eknath Realtors has made this deal with the BJP. The party's current regional office is in front of the LIC headquarters at Nariman Point. Since this space was becoming insufficient, a search for a new site was underway. The municipal land in the vicinity of Churchgate station came to their attention, and they quickly acquired it. This land was given on lease for a period of 99 years from February 11, 1902, to February 12, 2001."
