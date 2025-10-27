ETV Bharat / state

File For BJP's New State Office Plot Moved Faster Than Rafale: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the BJP was allotted the plot for its Maharashtra headquarters faster than the speed of Rafale. The stone-laying ceremony of the upcoming office near Churchgate railway station will be performed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"My best wishes for the stone laying ceremony of the new BJP office. The party has opened offices all over the country. Their office in Delhi is also big and luxurious. Even though the foundation stone of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan has been laid, the construction is stalled. The memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not been built yet, but the file for the plot at Churchgate has progressed faster than the speed of Rafale. All obstacles have been removed in a jiffy," Raut added.

He blamed the government for not opening the files for aid to farmers of the Marathwada region, affected by heavy rains ahead of Diwali. "The government had promised to extend help to farmers affected by heavy rains before Diwali. The file for the aid to the farmers in Marathwada has not been opened yet. I expect the problems of the Marathi people to be solved from the upcoming five-star BJP office, and they should get justice," he added.