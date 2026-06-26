'File FIR If Money Is Demanded For Plan Approval': CM Suvendu Adhikari
A special audit will be conducted till July 31 to take stock of the illegal constructions mushrooming across Kolkata and adjoining areas.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday issued a stern warning against illegal constructions and the alleged practice of demanding 'cut-money' or bribes for approval of building plans. He urged residents to file an FIR immediately if anyone demands money or exerts pressure regarding building plan approvals in municipal areas.
In the aftermath of the Taratala warehouse collapse incident, Adhikari held a high-level meeting with top state administration officials at the Kolkata PWD tent today. Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul attended the meeting virtually. Several senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (and head of the audit committee) Rajesh Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda and KMC Commissioner Smita Pandey were also present.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Those who have been defrauded regarding building plans in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) or adjacent municipalities or forced to pay bribes or compelled to work under duress, should go straight to their local police station and file an FIR. We have initiated strict measures; rest assured."
He said that a 'special audit' will be conducted till July 31 to address the issue of illegal constructions mushrooming across the city. In addition to areas under the KMC, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (including Rajarhat-New Town and NKDA zones), Pujali, Baruipur, Maheshtala, and Rajpur-Sonarpur, the audit will now also cover South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, and Baranagar. A portion of Bally has also been included; details regarding the specific area added will be announced on Monday.
A special team led by ACS Rajesh Pandey will carry out this task. IIT Kharagpur and RITES have also been included in this team.
Adhikari clarified that residential buildings with a height of G+5 (Ground plus five floors) or more will be classified as 'high-rises'. Construction projects related to government schemes, railways, the metro, ports, and national highways have been excluded from the scope of this special audit. Additionally, routine tasks such as renovating ordinary residential buildings or constructing balconies and kitchens do not fall under this audit.
The designs, soil test reports, and legal validity of high-rises and commercial buildings currently under construction will be scrutinised. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has directed the building audit committee to conduct a special audit within the next 90 days to verify the functionality of fire safety systems and lightning arresters in high-rise buildings.
Addressing the state's infrastructural shortcomings regarding rescue operations, Adhikari said, "We were amazed to see the cameras and machinery used by the NDRF. Despite being such a large state, there is a severe lack of modern equipment. Previous governments never considered developing this infrastructure."
To address this deficit, he announced the formation of a special rapid response team for Civil Defence and Disaster Management within the next two months, comprising 200 'Agniveer' youths. Of these personnel, 100 will be deployed in Kolkata, 50 in the Sundarbans, and the remaining 50 in the hill regions. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the state budget for this infrastructure development and modernisation. Adhikari pledged to equip the entire system with state-of-the-art machinery before the upcoming Durga Puja.
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