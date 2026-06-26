ETV Bharat / state

'File FIR If Money Is Demanded For Plan Approval': CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday issued a stern warning against illegal constructions and the alleged practice of demanding 'cut-money' or bribes for approval of building plans. He urged residents to file an FIR immediately if anyone demands money or exerts pressure regarding building plan approvals in municipal areas.

In the aftermath of the Taratala warehouse collapse incident, Adhikari held a high-level meeting with top state administration officials at the Kolkata PWD tent today. Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul attended the meeting virtually. Several senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (and head of the audit committee) Rajesh Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda and KMC Commissioner Smita Pandey were also present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Those who have been defrauded regarding building plans in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) or adjacent municipalities or forced to pay bribes or compelled to work under duress, should go straight to their local police station and file an FIR. We have initiated strict measures; rest assured."

He said that a 'special audit' will be conducted till July 31 to address the issue of illegal constructions mushrooming across the city. In addition to areas under the KMC, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (including Rajarhat-New Town and NKDA zones), Pujali, Baruipur, Maheshtala, and Rajpur-Sonarpur, the audit will now also cover South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, and Baranagar. A portion of Bally has also been included; details regarding the specific area added will be announced on Monday.

A special team led by ACS Rajesh Pandey will carry out this task. IIT Kharagpur and RITES have also been included in this team.