ETV Bharat / state

File Cases Against Those Who Give False Info About Ebola: Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has instructed officials to collect the details of those coming from Ebola-affected areas, and said that cases should be registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those who furnish false information.

In the wake of the spread of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, Narasimha held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday to deliberate on the precautionary and monitoring measures, emergency response system, etc. taken in the state.

The minister said that people need not worry about Ebola. Ebola test kits have been received by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the Health Department Christina; Director of CCMB, Dr Vinay Nandikuri; Shamshabad Airport Health Officer Dr Pavani, Professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, Rakesh Ranjan and many other officials.