File Cases Against Those Who Give False Info About Ebola: Telangana Health Minister
Damodar Raja Narasimha says there is no need to worry, as Ebola test kits are available with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has instructed officials to collect the details of those coming from Ebola-affected areas, and said that cases should be registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act against those who furnish false information.
In the wake of the spread of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, Narasimha held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday to deliberate on the precautionary and monitoring measures, emergency response system, etc. taken in the state.
The minister said that people need not worry about Ebola. Ebola test kits have been received by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the Health Department Christina; Director of CCMB, Dr Vinay Nandikuri; Shamshabad Airport Health Officer Dr Pavani, Professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, Rakesh Ranjan and many other officials.
The officials explained to the minister that special surveillance is being carried out on domestic and foreign passengers coming to the state from Ebola-affected countries. They said that the details of the passengers coming from those countries are being collected and their health condition is being monitored continuously for 21 days. Those who show suspicious symptoms are being identified immediately and kept in isolation at Gandhi Hospital. So far, two suspects have been tested, and both tested negative for Ebola.
The officials told the minister that some passengers coming from abroad are not staying at the address given to them. The minister said that the details of passengers coming from Ebola-affected countries must be collected.
The minister told the officials to seek the cooperation of EFLU to communicate effectively with foreign travellers. He suggested that the staff who can speak the necessary foreign languages, including French, Arabic, and Swahili, which are widely spoken in Ebola-affected countries, should be made available at the airport in three shifts, 24 hours a day, to conduct the monitoring and information collection process more effectively.
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