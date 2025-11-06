ETV Bharat / state

File Affidavit In 10 Days Clearing Stand On PIL Questioning SIR Based On 2002 Voters' List: Calcutta HC Asks ECI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit within 10 days clearing its stand on a PIL questioning why the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being done based on the 2002 voters' list.

The ECI is holding the special exercise in 12 states, including in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due to be held before mid-2026. The commission submitted before the court that the petition is "not maintainable".

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen directed the ECI to file the affidavit by November 19, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to the ECI to hold the SIR based on documents and information as in 2025. ECI's counsel Anamika Pandey submitted before the bench that the writ petition is not maintainable as the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay, lawyer for the plaintiff, said, "Time is being sought on behalf of the state government as its representatives will be present in the next hearing to tell their opinion on SIR. We are not opposing the SIR process. The 2002 SIR list is a dead list, and the exercise should be done based on 2025 data."