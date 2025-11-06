File Affidavit In 10 Days Clearing Stand On PIL Questioning SIR Based On 2002 Voters' List: Calcutta HC Asks ECI
The petitioners prayed to the bench for a direction to the poll body to hold the SIR based on documents and information as in 2025.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file an affidavit within 10 days clearing its stand on a PIL questioning why the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being done based on the 2002 voters' list.
The ECI is holding the special exercise in 12 states, including in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due to be held before mid-2026. The commission submitted before the court that the petition is "not maintainable".
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen directed the ECI to file the affidavit by November 19, when the matter will come up for hearing again.
The petitioners prayed for a direction to the ECI to hold the SIR based on documents and information as in 2025. ECI's counsel Anamika Pandey submitted before the bench that the writ petition is not maintainable as the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court.
Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay, lawyer for the plaintiff, said, "Time is being sought on behalf of the state government as its representatives will be present in the next hearing to tell their opinion on SIR. We are not opposing the SIR process. The 2002 SIR list is a dead list, and the exercise should be done based on 2025 data."
The petitioners also prayed for adequate security for the booth-level officers (BLO) who are conducting the exercise on the ground, claiming that some of them were facing an intimidating atmosphere at work. "BLOs are being threatened every day while conducting SIR. Several such incidents are occurring. Despite coming on the heels of Bihar, the situation in the two states is completely different," said Chattopadhyay.
Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said the Supreme Court has given several instructions on the SIR carried out in Bihar, and the poll body is following them. The litigants can join that case if they wish.
He further said that there is no problem with anyone registering his/her name in the new voter list as the exercise is being carried out after 2002.
The ECI on October 27 announced that SIR will be held in nine states and three union territories from October 28. The door-to-door enumeration forms distribution started on November 7, and the final list will be published on February 7, 2026.
