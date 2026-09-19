Fighting Financial Constraints, Barabanki's Prahlad Eyes Badminton Gold In Paralympics
As Prahlad sets eyes on Paralympics, ETV Bharat's Aleem Shaikh brings to fore the struggles in the life of this wheelchair-bound rising star from Barabanki.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Barabanki: "Kadam thame hain toh kya, parwaaz abhi baaki hai, Pahiyon par hi sahi, aasmaan ki naap-tol baaki hai..." (What if my steps have paused? My flight is yet to come. Even if on wheels, I will measure the vastness of the sky). These famous lines aptly describe para athlete Prahlad from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki who has set a dream of winning medals for the country.
Born to Ram Milan Chauhan, a farmer from Tulsipur village in the Suratganj block, Prahlad (27) is the fourth child among six brothers and two sisters. Ram Milan had high hopes for Prahlad, but a high fever at the age of four left the boy with a disability, shattering all their plans.
Prahlad now has an 85 percent disability which has affected both his legs. Despite relying on a wheelchair for mobility, he did not lose heart; instead, he chose to turn his disability into his greatest strength. Over the years, as he picked up a badminton racket while seated on his wheelchair, Prahlad has won numerous medals.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ram Milan recalls running from pillar to post for Prahlad's treatment, but to no avail. Grappling with financial constraints, the family eventually accepted it as destiny, and stopped seeking medical treatment. As a result, both of Prahlad's legs gradually became numb. "Seeing him play brings us immense happiness. But we are still unable to provide the level of support he needs. We pray to God that he continues to live happily, play and prosper," Prahlad's father said.
He added that his son now defeats his opponents on the badminton court with powerful shots and skillful technique.
Prahlad received his early education in the village. He later passed his High School (10th grade) exams in 2015 and Intermediate (12th grade) exams in 2017 from an inter-college in Lalpur, located at a short distance from his village. By this time, Prahlad had already become wheelchair-bound. He had aspired to join the army, but his legs did not support. Undeterred and full of resolve, Prahlad decided to chart a different path and enrolled in the B.Com course at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow.
While studying at the university, Prahlad nurtured his desire when he saw children with disabilities playing and participating in activities during the annual festival.
Driven by that desire to achieve something significant, he stepped into the world of sports. He first tried his hand at wheelchair racing, remaining a champion in the discipline for several years. In the meantime, he also completed his M.Com degree.
Prahlad was also interested in cricket, but he realised there was no scope for the sport in the Paralympics. Inspired by IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, a world-class para-badminton player, Prahlad decided to take up badminton and practiced regularly.
Years later, his hard work paid off, and he emerged as an excellent wheelchair badminton player in the WH1 category (for athletes with impairments in both legs). He was selected for the state-level championship in 2021. Even as he did not win a medal there, he earned the opportunity to compete at the national level in Odisha. Subsequently, he participated in dozens of championships and won dozens of medals.
Financial Crisis Stands In The Way Of Dreams And Medals
Usually, para-badminton players require a specialised type of wheelchair for major tournaments, which is far more expensive than a standard wheelchair. Due to the lack of a high-tech wheelchair, Prahlad was unable to participate in a tournament held in Brazil last July.
Seeing his struggles, the then District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, with the support of Coca-Cola SLMG Beverages, made arrangements to provide him with a high-tech Japanese wheelchair. Recently, present District Magistrate Ishan Pratap Singh also provided a wheelchair.
Now that Prahlad has the wheelchair, a financial crisis looms large. A tournament is scheduled to take place in Thailand in November, offering a chance to compete, but participation entails an expense of at least Rs 1.80 lakh. Consequently, he is relying entirely on sponsorship. Prahlad mentioned that several organisations have offered assurances of support.
With a clear vision of competing in the Paralympics, Prahlad has left his village and rented a room in the Dussehra Bagh near Barabanki and is prioritising his training. Every morning at 5:30 AM, Prahlad travels two kilometers on his tricycle to the KD Singh Babu Stadium, where he practices on the badminton court for 3-4 hours. He returns to the stadium at 4 PM, during which he teaches the nuances of badminton to junior players.
Ask Prahlad what he wants, he says he has only one dream now - to make his country proud at the global stage by winning gold in Paralympics.
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