ETV Bharat / state

Fighting Financial Constraints, Barabanki's Prahlad Eyes Badminton Gold In Paralympics

Barabanki: "Kadam thame hain toh kya, parwaaz abhi baaki hai, Pahiyon par hi sahi, aasmaan ki naap-tol baaki hai..." (What if my steps have paused? My flight is yet to come. Even if on wheels, I will measure the vastness of the sky). These famous lines aptly describe para athlete Prahlad from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki who has set a dream of winning medals for the country.

Born to Ram Milan Chauhan, a farmer from Tulsipur village in the Suratganj block, Prahlad (27) is the fourth child among six brothers and two sisters. Ram Milan had high hopes for Prahlad, but a high fever at the age of four left the boy with a disability, shattering all their plans.

Prahlad with his achievements (ETV Bharat)

Prahlad now has an 85 percent disability which has affected both his legs. Despite relying on a wheelchair for mobility, he did not lose heart; instead, he chose to turn his disability into his greatest strength. Over the years, as he picked up a badminton racket while seated on his wheelchair, Prahlad has won numerous medals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ram Milan recalls running from pillar to post for Prahlad's treatment, but to no avail. Grappling with financial constraints, the family eventually accepted it as destiny, and stopped seeking medical treatment. As a result, both of Prahlad's legs gradually became numb. "Seeing him play brings us immense happiness. But we are still unable to provide the level of support he needs. We pray to God that he continues to live happily, play and prosper," Prahlad's father said.

He added that his son now defeats his opponents on the badminton court with powerful shots and skillful technique.

Prahlad secures third position in Men's Singles WH1 event of Para Badminton sport at Khelo India Para Games 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Prahlad received his early education in the village. He later passed his High School (10th grade) exams in 2015 and Intermediate (12th grade) exams in 2017 from an inter-college in Lalpur, located at a short distance from his village. By this time, Prahlad had already become wheelchair-bound. He had aspired to join the army, but his legs did not support. Undeterred and full of resolve, Prahlad decided to chart a different path and enrolled in the B.Com course at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow.

While studying at the university, Prahlad nurtured his desire when he saw children with disabilities playing and participating in activities during the annual festival.