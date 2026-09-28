'Fight For A Cause': Elderly Muslim Man Saves 34 Hindu Temples But Keeps Fighting For Compensation For Farmers In West Bengal's Pathra
Yasin Pathan has safeguarded 34 Hindu shrines in Pathra but is still fighting for compensation for farmers, reports Sunil Das.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Pathra (Paschim Medinipur): Although a devout Muslim himself, Yasin Pathan—now over 70—has dedicated his life to preserving Hindu temples, setting aside religious boundaries at Pathra in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur. He managed to convince farmers of the area to give up their land for the purpose but is yet to secure compensation for them.
Pathan formed the 'Pathra Archaeology Preservation Committee' to protect the Hindu temples in Medinipur and took it upon himself to safeguard not just one or two, but a total of 34 temples. To achieve this, he informed local farmers that land adjacent to the temples was required for preservation efforts.
Pathan promised to secure fair compensation for the land from the government and even appealed former President late Pranab Mukherjee regarding the matter. Reportedly Mukherjee informed him that funds had been allocated to pay the farmers for their land and to renovate four of the temples.
On July 16, 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) acquired 30 bighas of land adjacent to the temples to facilitate the preservation of the 34 sites Pathan had protected. More than two decades have passed since then. The Left Front's rule in the state has ended, and the 'Ghasphul' (Trinamool Congress) government had come to power.
The new government announced plans to develop the area into a tourism hub and declared that crores of rupees would be allocated for the purpos. Assurances were given that the farmers would be compensated for their land, yet those promises have long since faded away.
The landowners have still not received their dues even as Pathan wrote numerous letters and repeatedly appealed to both the central and state governments to ensure the farmers were paid for their land, but all his efforts have ultimately been in vain.
Despite belonging to the minority community, Pathan has steadfastly guarded the 34 Hindu temples in Pathra—situated along the banks of the Kangsabati river—for the last 55 years. For this, he received the ‘Kabir Puraskar’ from the President in 1994. The award conferred for demonstrating exceptional courage and humanity in upholding communal harmony, peace, and goodwill.
At present, the temple complex at Pathra is under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India. Until recently, locals would flock to the temples to offer prayers. Many visitors would come to view the temples or conduct photoshoots for promotions and various events. But all of that is a thing of the past.
Pathan, too, has grown quite frail and is battling both heart and kidney ailments. Yet, despite his infirmity and illness, the elderly man continues to fight to ensure the landowners receive their due compensation.
Pathan told ETV Bharat, "I had assured the farmers that I would see to it they received the money for their land. I have made numerous efforts to get the government to arrange the compensation. The farmers have held me in high regard. If I fail to secure their dues now, they might well remember me as a 'Mir Jafar' after I am gone".
He said, "I recently appealed to Shankar Guchait—the Medinipur MLA and a member of the Standing Committee—regarding this matter. I also wrote to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. But, the landowners' dues remain stuck in the web of red tape."
Pathan said, "Back then, I promised the local people that I would protect the temple. They, too, stepped forward to safeguard the temples. People from all religions and castes joined hands to protect the dilapidated shrines. Yet, even after 23 years, I have been unable to fulfill the promise made to them".
He said his body is failing me now. "I am suffering from kidney disease; there is no telling when a mishap might occur. I want the landowners to receive the money due to them before anything happens to me. That is my final wish; otherwise, I will not find peace even in death. It was at my behest that the farmers agreed to part with their land. I have also written to the Chief Minister regarding the matter, and I hope he will respond to my appeal," he said
Speaking on the issue, Shankar Guchait, the BJP MLA from Medinipur, said, "I will also speak to the Chief Minister about the matter. Pathan has spoken to me regarding the issue."
Also Read
Gupta Kashi: Maluti's Terracotta Temples Turn A Jharkhand Village Into An Open-Air History Book