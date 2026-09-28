ETV Bharat / state

'Fight For A Cause': Elderly Muslim Man Saves 34 Hindu Temples But Keeps Fighting For Compensation For Farmers In West Bengal's Pathra

The temple complex at Pathra ( ETV Bharat )

Pathra (Paschim Medinipur): Although a devout Muslim himself, Yasin Pathan—now over 70—has dedicated his life to preserving Hindu temples, setting aside religious boundaries at Pathra in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur. He managed to convince farmers of the area to give up their land for the purpose but is yet to secure compensation for them.

Pathan formed the 'Pathra Archaeology Preservation Committee' to protect the Hindu temples in Medinipur and took it upon himself to safeguard not just one or two, but a total of 34 temples. To achieve this, he informed local farmers that land adjacent to the temples was required for preservation efforts. Pathan promised to secure fair compensation for the land from the government and even appealed former President late Pranab Mukherjee regarding the matter. Reportedly Mukherjee informed him that funds had been allocated to pay the farmers for their land and to renovate four of the temples. On July 16, 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) acquired 30 bighas of land adjacent to the temples to facilitate the preservation of the 34 sites Pathan had protected. More than two decades have passed since then. The Left Front's rule in the state has ended, and the 'Ghasphul' (Trinamool Congress) government had come to power. The new government announced plans to develop the area into a tourism hub and declared that crores of rupees would be allocated for the purpos. Assurances were given that the farmers would be compensated for their land, yet those promises have long since faded away. The landowners have still not received their dues even as Pathan wrote numerous letters and repeatedly appealed to both the central and state governments to ensure the farmers were paid for their land, but all his efforts have ultimately been in vain. The temple compex at Pathra (ETV Bharat) Despite belonging to the minority community, Pathan has steadfastly guarded the 34 Hindu temples in Pathra—situated along the banks of the Kangsabati river—for the last 55 years. For this, he received the ‘Kabir Puraskar’ from the President in 1994. The award conferred for demonstrating exceptional courage and humanity in upholding communal harmony, peace, and goodwill.