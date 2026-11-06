ETV Bharat / state

Fight Against AIDS: 1,74,000 HIV-positive Individuals In UP, 587 Of Them In Jails

Lucknow: Under the 'Mission AIDS Suraksha' (Mission AIDS Safety), the Centre has set a target to achieve effective control over HIV in the country by December 1, 2027. To this end, 219 districts across the nation — identified as having high infection rates and significantly affected populations — have been prioritised.

In India, approximately 2.56 million (25.61 lakh) people are living with HIV. This group includes about 45 per cent women and 2.75 per cent children. In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently around 1,74,000 HIV-positive individuals. Across prisons in Uttar Pradesh — excluding seven districts — there are 587 inmates living with AIDS.

The highest number of such inmates is in Mathura (48), followed by Saharanpur (42), Moradabad and GB Nagar (41 each), Ghaziabad (36), and Lucknow (32). Other districts with HIV-positive inmates include Bareilly (19), Baghpat (18), Prayagraj (22), and Gorakhpur (18). These individuals receive free counselling, treatment, and medication through ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres.

According to jailer Sunil Gupta, at one point, boxes of condoms were placed in the wards to prevent the spread of HIV through anal intercourse. At that time, Kiran Bedi served as the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons. However, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, arguing that this would encourage "immoral activities". Following an order from the High Court, the condom boxes were subsequently removed.

Ritwik Priyadarshi, the Superintendent in-charge of Lucknow Jail, said that inmates living with the condition are housed in separate barracks. A team of doctors visits periodically for follow-ups. Medications are regularly provided to these individuals through ART centres.

Dr Sanjay Solanki, Joint Director of the Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, said that there were previously 52 ART centres in the state connected down to the block and tehsil levels. These centres provide diagnostic services and free medication to patients living with AIDS; one additional centre has now been added.

Furthermore, the state operates 399 ICTC (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre) units, 115 STI/RTI (Sexually Transmitted Infection/Reproductive Tract Infection) clinics, 102 Targeted Intervention projects, and 373 Red Ribbon Clubs. Additionally, support is available through the helpline number 1097.

Dr Neetu, from the ART centre located on the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus, noted that there are two ART centres in Lucknow — one at KGMU and the other at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. She added that KGMU also serves as a tertiary care centre. Currently, 5,000 patients are registered at this facility.

On the prevalence of AIDS among prison inmates, she said that approximately 100 prisoners are affected; a medical team visits them periodically for health check-ups, and medications are provided through the ART centre.

Symptoms To Treatment

AIDS is a serious and life-threatening condition caused by an infection with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Upon entering the body, the virus directly attacks the immune system, weakening it. As a result, the body loses its ability to fight off even common illnesses and infections.