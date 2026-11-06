Fight Against AIDS: 1,74,000 HIV-positive Individuals In UP, 587 Of Them In Jails
According to Dr Sanjay Solanki, Joint Director of Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, there are 53 ART centres in the state, reports Satish Singh.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Lucknow: Under the 'Mission AIDS Suraksha' (Mission AIDS Safety), the Centre has set a target to achieve effective control over HIV in the country by December 1, 2027. To this end, 219 districts across the nation — identified as having high infection rates and significantly affected populations — have been prioritised.
In India, approximately 2.56 million (25.61 lakh) people are living with HIV. This group includes about 45 per cent women and 2.75 per cent children. In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently around 1,74,000 HIV-positive individuals. Across prisons in Uttar Pradesh — excluding seven districts — there are 587 inmates living with AIDS.
The highest number of such inmates is in Mathura (48), followed by Saharanpur (42), Moradabad and GB Nagar (41 each), Ghaziabad (36), and Lucknow (32). Other districts with HIV-positive inmates include Bareilly (19), Baghpat (18), Prayagraj (22), and Gorakhpur (18). These individuals receive free counselling, treatment, and medication through ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres.
According to jailer Sunil Gupta, at one point, boxes of condoms were placed in the wards to prevent the spread of HIV through anal intercourse. At that time, Kiran Bedi served as the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons. However, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, arguing that this would encourage "immoral activities". Following an order from the High Court, the condom boxes were subsequently removed.
Ritwik Priyadarshi, the Superintendent in-charge of Lucknow Jail, said that inmates living with the condition are housed in separate barracks. A team of doctors visits periodically for follow-ups. Medications are regularly provided to these individuals through ART centres.
Dr Sanjay Solanki, Joint Director of the Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, said that there were previously 52 ART centres in the state connected down to the block and tehsil levels. These centres provide diagnostic services and free medication to patients living with AIDS; one additional centre has now been added.
Furthermore, the state operates 399 ICTC (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre) units, 115 STI/RTI (Sexually Transmitted Infection/Reproductive Tract Infection) clinics, 102 Targeted Intervention projects, and 373 Red Ribbon Clubs. Additionally, support is available through the helpline number 1097.
Dr Neetu, from the ART centre located on the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus, noted that there are two ART centres in Lucknow — one at KGMU and the other at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. She added that KGMU also serves as a tertiary care centre. Currently, 5,000 patients are registered at this facility.
On the prevalence of AIDS among prison inmates, she said that approximately 100 prisoners are affected; a medical team visits them periodically for health check-ups, and medications are provided through the ART centre.
Symptoms To Treatment
AIDS is a serious and life-threatening condition caused by an infection with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Upon entering the body, the virus directly attacks the immune system, weakening it. As a result, the body loses its ability to fight off even common illnesses and infections.
It can take several years for an HIV infection to progress to the stage of AIDS. The virus is primarily transmitted through the exchange of bodily fluids (such as blood, semen, and breast milk). Common modes of transmission include unprotected sexual contact, the use of contaminated needles, and blood transfusions.
The symptoms can be categorised into three stages. Initial symptoms, which may appear two–four weeks after infection, include fever and chills, a sore throat, flu-like symptoms, extreme fatigue and weakness, muscle and joint pain, skin rashes, or swollen lymph nodes.
More persistent, intermediate-stage symptoms include prolonged fever lasting several weeks, rapid and unexplained weight loss, excessive night sweats, frequent diarrhoea, and the development of sores in the mouth, on the tongue, or in the genital area. As a final stage, when the immune system is completely destroyed, the body becomes highly susceptible to life-threatening conditions such as tuberculosis (TB), severe pneumonia, or fungal infections.
Currently, there is no complete cure for AIDS. However, by initiating treatment in a timely manner, an infected individual can lead a long life, much like anyone else. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is the primary treatment for AIDS; it involves a combination of medications that prevent the HIV virus from multiplying within the body.
Due to a weakened immune system, the body becomes vulnerable to "opportunistic infections" — diseases like TB, pneumonia, or fungal infections that take advantage of the compromised defences. As a result, during the course of treatment, doctors may also prescribe antibiotics or antifungal medications to prevent these secondary infections.
Once ART is initiated, the medication must be taken regularly for the rest of one's life. Discontinuing the treatment or failing to adhere to the prescribed regimen can lead to the virus developing resistance to the drugs, rendering the treatment ineffective.
In HIV patients, the viral load is measured using a blood sample. A small amount of blood is drawn from a vein in the patient's arm and sent to a laboratory. There, techniques such as RT-PCR or NAAT are used to quantify the amount of HIV RNA present in the blood.
The test report indicates the viral load in terms of "copies per milliliter". This measurement reveals how rapidly the virus is replicating within the patient's body and helps assess the effectiveness of the ART.
A decrease in viral load during the course of treatment is a positive indicator. When the amount of virus falls below the detection limit of a test, it is referred to as an "undetectable viral load". However, this does not mean that the infection has been completely eliminated. Such testing plays a crucial role in monitoring HIV treatment.
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