Fifteen Years At TCS To Home Tutor: Why This IT Professional Quit To Reclaim His Son's Education Via Homeschooling
Ritesh Bajaj's wife was intially not keen that her son Aarit did home scooling but now understands why the decision was taken.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Sagar: Everyone in the neighbourhood was stunned when Ritesh Bajaj and his wife Akanksha from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh took the bold step of withdrawing their 9-year-old son, Aarit Bajaj from a renowned day-boarding school in the city and educating him at home, instead.
Aarit was in the third grade when this changeover happened. The decision was based on the experiences of the parents regarding education and skill development. The move certainly looked odd particularly considering that Ritesh was an IT professional earning a lucrative six-digit sum of package. Aarit's mother is a Chartered Accountant (CA). Despite such backgrounds, the parents' choice was to educate their child at home.
To facilitate this, Ritesh, even quit his job after working for 15 years in TCS. He is personally overseeing his son's education—often with the assistance of experts—tailoring the curriculum to foster Aarit's specific interests and skills.
The initial jitters over, the situation has now evolved to the point where nearly 200,000 people have connected with them via social media. Every day, hundreds of parents reach out to them for advice, seeking to understand and learn more about the concept of "home schooling."
Akanksha works as CA at Sagar Smart City Limited. At just 9 years of age, Aarit is already learning to code and has even designed a game for his two-and-a-half-year-old sister; simultaneously, he is attending sessions with an expert to master American English.
Ritesh told ETV Bharat, "In one way or another, everyone is essentially home schooling. Once children start attending school, it remains our responsibility to mould them into good human beings. Nowadays, parents are the ones completing the school curriculum themselves."
“In today's schooling system, the responsibility lies with us. Yet, we lack the corresponding authority. Using this as my premise, I decided to make a change: I took that authority into my own hands as well. I reasoned that if you wanted to turn your child into a football player, you would take him to the best coach available," he added.
"Similarly, if I wanted him to learn English, I would send him to the best English teacher I could find. I have endeavoured to focus on skill-based learning, moving away from the sole pursuit of marks, certificates, and degrees. Therefore, I concluded that if I were to assume the authority alongside the responsibility, I would be able to do a much better job. It was at this juncture that I began homeschooling my son," he recalled.
However, Aarit's mother, was not prepared to take such a risk. Akanksha explains, "This decision struck me as quite risky, and my husband had to work very hard to convince me. It took him several days to make me understand his perspective. Today, however, as I observe my son's progress, the decision feels absolutely right to me.”
When asked about her concerns regarding her son's future, Akanksha says, "I am not overly anxious about his future, as I am confident that he will undoubtedly develop some specific skill—sooner or later—that will serve as the foundation for his career."
Ritesh states, "My decision does not mean that I am 'anti-school.' I had a very positive experience while my son was attending school. He received numerous certificates, and his academic results consistently remained above 95%. If you look at a child's journey from nursery through higher secondary school, they spend approximately 27,000 hours in the classroom; yet, even after all that time, the child often remains unaware of the specific skills they possess—the very skills they should be focusing on developing."
Focusing on Interests and Skills
Ritesh explains: "In homeschooling, this is precisely what we do. For instance, once I realised that my son had a natural talent for gaming—indicating that his logical and critical thinking skills were already well-developed—I introduced him to coding. I began gradually teaching him the fundamentals of coding and connected him with experts in the field. The result of this approach was that, by the age of nine, he had already developed his own..."
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