ETV Bharat / state

Fifteen Years At TCS To Home Tutor: Why This IT Professional Quit To Reclaim His Son's Education Via Homeschooling

Ritesh Bajaj and his wife Akanksha along with their kids at their home in Sagar ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar: Everyone in the neighbourhood was stunned when Ritesh Bajaj and his wife Akanksha from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh took the bold step of withdrawing their 9-year-old son, Aarit Bajaj from a renowned day-boarding school in the city and educating him at home, instead.

Aarit was in the third grade when this changeover happened. The decision was based on the experiences of the parents regarding education and skill development. The move certainly looked odd particularly considering that Ritesh was an IT professional earning a lucrative six-digit sum of package. Aarit's mother is a Chartered Accountant (CA). Despite such backgrounds, the parents' choice was to educate their child at home.

To facilitate this, Ritesh, even quit his job after working for 15 years in TCS. He is personally overseeing his son's education—often with the assistance of experts—tailoring the curriculum to foster Aarit's specific interests and skills.

The initial jitters over, the situation has now evolved to the point where nearly 200,000 people have connected with them via social media. Every day, hundreds of parents reach out to them for advice, seeking to understand and learn more about the concept of "home schooling."

Akanksha works as CA at Sagar Smart City Limited. At just 9 years of age, Aarit is already learning to code and has even designed a game for his two-and-a-half-year-old sister; simultaneously, he is attending sessions with an expert to master American English.

Ritesh told ETV Bharat, "In one way or another, everyone is essentially home schooling. Once children start attending school, it remains our responsibility to mould them into good human beings. Nowadays, parents are the ones completing the school curriculum themselves."

“In today's schooling system, the responsibility lies with us. Yet, we lack the corresponding authority. Using this as my premise, I decided to make a change: I took that authority into my own hands as well. I reasoned that if you wanted to turn your child into a football player, you would take him to the best coach available," he added.