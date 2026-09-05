15-Year-Old Class IX Student Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Nangloi, 3 Minors Held
The incident has renewed concerns about violent altercations involving minors and the use of knives and other weapons in Delhi.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Nangloi area, where a 15-year-old Class IX student was allegedly stabbed to death. Three minor boys allegedly stopped the student on the way and confronted him over his friendship with a female classmate.
Some time later, the accused allegedly stopped him again and stabbed him in the thigh. The seriously injured student died during treatment at a hospital due to excessive blood loss. Police acted swiftly after the incident and apprehended all three minor accused within a few hours.
The incident took place on September 3. The 15-year-old student was on his way to school with his friends, accompanied by a female classmate. The three accused boys stopped them on the way and questioned the victim about his friendship with the girl.
An argument broke out between the two sides. After the initial altercation, the victim and his friend left for their homes. However, 15-20 minutes later, the accused allegedly stopped them again. They reportedly resumed the argument over the same issue.
Dispute Over Friendship With Female Classmate
During the confrontation, one of the three accused allegedly attacked the student with a knife, stabbing him in the thigh. The student suffered serious injuries and began bleeding heavily.
He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors tried to save him. However, he died due to excessive blood loss.
An FIR has been registered at Nangloi police station in connection with the murder. Police apprehended all three minor accused allegedly involved in the incident within a few hours.
Police are currently investigating the case and examining the reason behind the incident, as well as other aspects of the crime.
However, the incident has once again raised serious concerns over growing violent disputes among minors in the national capital and the use of weapons such as knives. The death of the 15-year-old student has left his family grieving.
Also Read: