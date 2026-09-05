ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Class IX Student Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Nangloi, 3 Minors Held

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Nangloi area, where a 15-year-old Class IX student was allegedly stabbed to death. Three minor boys allegedly stopped the student on the way and confronted him over his friendship with a female classmate.

Some time later, the accused allegedly stopped him again and stabbed him in the thigh. The seriously injured student died during treatment at a hospital due to excessive blood loss. Police acted swiftly after the incident and apprehended all three minor accused within a few hours.

The incident took place on September 3. The 15-year-old student was on his way to school with his friends, accompanied by a female classmate. The three accused boys stopped them on the way and questioned the victim about his friendship with the girl.

An argument broke out between the two sides. After the initial altercation, the victim and his friend left for their homes. However, 15-20 minutes later, the accused allegedly stopped them again. They reportedly resumed the argument over the same issue.

Dispute Over Friendship With Female Classmate