Fifteen Killed, Two Injured As Mini Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan's Phalodi

Jodhpur: As many as 15 people were reportedly killed while two sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller mini bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside on Bharat Mala Expressway under Matoda police station of ​​Phalodi district late on Sunday evening.

The injured have been admitted to Osian hospital and are being brought to Jodhpur. Phalodi Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria said while rescue work is on at the mishap site, 15 people have died in the incident.

Deputy SP Achal Singh Devda said late in the evening a tempo traveller moving at high speed rammed into a parked truck on Bharatmala Expressway. Phalodi police station officer Amanaram said the accident took place near Hanuman Sagar intersection in Matoda.