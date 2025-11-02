Fifteen Killed, Two Injured As Mini Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan's Phalodi
The passengers were enroute to Jodhpur from Kolayat when the mini bus travelling at a high speed rammed into the truck on Bharat Mala Expressway.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Jodhpur: As many as 15 people were reportedly killed while two sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller mini bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside on Bharat Mala Expressway under Matoda police station of Phalodi district late on Sunday evening.
The injured have been admitted to Osian hospital and are being brought to Jodhpur. Phalodi Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria said while rescue work is on at the mishap site, 15 people have died in the incident.
Deputy SP Achal Singh Devda said late in the evening a tempo traveller moving at high speed rammed into a parked truck on Bharatmala Expressway. Phalodi police station officer Amanaram said the accident took place near Hanuman Sagar intersection in Matoda.
The Tempo Traveller was carrying a family from Sursagar in Jodhpur. The passengers were returning from Kolayat temple to Jodhpur when the mishap occurred.
"The bodies were stuck in the vehicle. The Tempo Traveller was moving so fast that when it hit a parked truck, it shattered into pieces. Due to this, the people sitting in it got stuck in their seats. The bodies were taken out of the ill-fated mini bus with the help of drivers on the expressway," said Devda.
On being informed of the incident, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Omprakash Mathuradas Mathur reached the hospital and along with Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, reviewed arrangements for treatment of the injured.
Also Read
4 Killed, 12 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Pickup Van In Rajasthan's Phalodi