ETV Bharat / state

FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals, Final: Bengaluru Restaurants To Stay Open Till 3.30 Am

Bengaluru: Football fans in Bengaluru can enjoy late-night screenings of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without worrying about restaurant closing hours, as the Karnataka government has permitted hotels and restaurants across the city to remain open until 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, allowing them to serve customers during the matches.

The decision comes ahead of the first semi-final, scheduled to begin at 12.30 am on Wednesday, when France will face Spain. The relaxation will also cover the second semi-final on July 15 and the FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the decision on Tuesday following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India seeking an extension of operating hours to facilitate live match screenings.