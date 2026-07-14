FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals, Final: Bengaluru Restaurants To Stay Open Till 3.30 Am
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the decision on Tuesday following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India seeking an extension of operating hours.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Football fans in Bengaluru can enjoy late-night screenings of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without worrying about restaurant closing hours, as the Karnataka government has permitted hotels and restaurants across the city to remain open until 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, allowing them to serve customers during the matches.
The decision comes ahead of the first semi-final, scheduled to begin at 12.30 am on Wednesday, when France will face Spain. The relaxation will also cover the second semi-final on July 15 and the FIFA World Cup final on July 19.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the decision on Tuesday following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India seeking an extension of operating hours to facilitate live match screenings.
Announcing the decision on X, he said the government had balanced public enthusiasm for the tournament with the need to maintain safety and order. "This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities," he wrote in the post.
Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service…— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026
According to a note issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued the necessary order extending the closing time for restaurants hosting FIFA World Cup screenings.
Under the existing regulations, restaurants in Bengaluru are required to close by 1 am. The temporary relaxation extends the closing time by 2.5 hours exclusively for the three match days, enabling football enthusiasts to watch the tournament's biggest fixtures while dining at hotels and restaurants across the city.
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