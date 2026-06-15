Six Of Family Killed As Car Collides With Truck At Sridungargarh In Rajasthan's Bikaner
The deceased were travelling in the car. A two-and-a-half-year-old boy survived the mishap.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Bikaner: Six members of a family after a car collided with a dumper truck near Hemasar Phatak in Sridungargarh of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.
The deceased were travelling in the car. A two-and-a-half-year-old boy survived the mishap. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) BL Meena said the deceased were residents of Fatehabad area in Haryana. "The deceased were family members of Om Prakash Bishnoi. They were returning after visiting the samadhi of Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan, the revered Guru of the Bishnoi community, located at Muqaam in Bikaner district. The deceased include two women, one man, and three children," he said.
Bikaner Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhwa described the incident as extremely tragic, saying that preliminary investigations suggest the driver of the car may have dozed off. "However, police are investigating all aspects to determine the actual cause of the accident," he said.
On being information about the accident, police, administration, and local residents rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately rushed to the Sridungargarh Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared six people dead after examination. A two-and-a-half-year-old child survived the accident and is being treated. Police have deposited the bodies of the deceased in the Sub-District Hospital mortuary and have informed the next of kin, said Kachhwa.
नागौर जिले के जसनगर क्षेत्र में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में 3 लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने व बीकानेर जिले के श्रीडूंगरगढ़ क्षेत्र में हेमासर फांटे पास हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में 5 लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने के दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुए,ईश्वर दिवंगत जनों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें व घायलों को…— HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) June 15, 2026
Police have registered a case and investigation is on, he said. Meanwhile, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal condoled the loss of lives in the road mishap. In a post on X, he wrote, "Sad news has been received of the deaths of 3 people in a road accident in the Jasnagar area of Nagaur district, and of the deaths of 5 people in a horrific road accident near Hemasar Phante in the Shridungaragarh area of Bikaner district. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and swiftly bestow health benefits upon the injured".
In May, three persons were killed while 13 sustained injuries in a road accident in Nokha town of Bikaner.
The accident occurred near a petrol pump on Nagaur Road when a Tempo Traveller minibus returning from a religious trip collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, triggering panic and chaos at the scene.
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Rajasthan: Three Killed, 13 Injured In Truck-Minibus Head-On Collision In Bikaner