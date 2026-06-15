ETV Bharat / state

Six Of Family Killed As Car Collides With Truck At Sridungargarh In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Six members of a family after a car collided with a dumper truck near Hemasar Phatak in Sridungargarh of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.

The deceased were travelling in the car. A two-and-a-half-year-old boy survived the mishap. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) BL Meena said the deceased were residents of Fatehabad area in ​​Haryana. "The deceased were family members of Om Prakash Bishnoi. They were returning after visiting the samadhi of Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan, the revered Guru of the Bishnoi community, located at Muqaam in Bikaner district. The deceased include two women, one man, and three children," he said.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhwa described the incident as extremely tragic, saying that preliminary investigations suggest the driver of the car may have dozed off. "However, police are investigating all aspects to determine the actual cause of the accident," he said.

On being information about the accident, police, administration, and local residents rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately rushed to the Sridungargarh Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared six people dead after examination. A two-and-a-half-year-old child survived the accident and is being treated. Police have deposited the bodies of the deceased in the Sub-District Hospital mortuary and have informed the next of kin, said Kachhwa.