FIEO Seeks Separate Export Policy for Bengal, VB-G RAM G Support for Industry
FIEO Eastern Region chairman Abhishek Poddar said the export policy should be properly segregated from the industry policy.
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Kolkata: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has sought a separate export policy for West Bengal, clearly segregated from the state’s upcoming industry policy, besides inclusion of the VB-G RAM G scheme to support industrial employment and a further reduction in truck slot booking charges, a senior official of the exporters' body said on Thursday.
FIEO Eastern Region chairman Abhishek Poddar recently met state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and raised a range of issues concerning exporters and industry. Poddar told PTI he met Dasgupta to highlight issues faced by exporters and interventions to boost state export value.
He said the export policy should ideally be clearly segregated from the industry policy, as exporters have specific requirements and need greater policy support to compete in international markets.
"The export policy should be properly segregated from the industry policy. Exports need targeted support, and their requirements are different from general industries," Poddar said.
Another key demand raised by FIEO was the inclusion of the VB-G RAM G scheme for urban industries to help address the acute shortage of labour, particularly skilled manpower.
Poddar proposed an arrangement under which industry would provide 175 days of work, and the government would provide support for another 125 days under the government-guaranteed job scheme.
FIEO also sought a review of the Suvidha slot booking system, saying high charges for vehicles carrying export consignments to Bangladesh through land routes were hurting exporters, particularly smaller firms.
Export trucks are required to book time slots at designated land ports for the movement of cargo across the border.
The booking charges currently range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 per vehicle, Poddar said, adding that although the previous government had reduced the rates by 20 per cent from their peak, they needed to be brought down further.
"There are no such charges in other states bordering Bangladesh," he said.
FIEO also sought inclusion of a mechanism for carbon trading and ESG compliance in the state's export policy in view of the compliance requirements for accessing the European Union market.
On GST-related problems faced by exporters, Dasgupta assured the delegation that a representation would be sought from FIEO and that discussions involving GST officials and stakeholders would be held to address the issues.
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