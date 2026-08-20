ETV Bharat / state

FIEO Seeks Separate Export Policy for Bengal, VB-G RAM G Support for Industry

Kolkata: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has sought a separate export policy for West Bengal, clearly segregated from the state’s upcoming industry policy, besides inclusion of the VB-G RAM G scheme to support industrial employment and a further reduction in truck slot booking charges, a senior official of the exporters' body said on Thursday.

FIEO Eastern Region chairman Abhishek Poddar recently met state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and raised a range of issues concerning exporters and industry. Poddar told PTI he met Dasgupta to highlight issues faced by exporters and interventions to boost state export value.

He said the export policy should ideally be clearly segregated from the industry policy, as exporters have specific requirements and need greater policy support to compete in international markets.

"The export policy should be properly segregated from the industry policy. Exports need targeted support, and their requirements are different from general industries," Poddar said.

Another key demand raised by FIEO was the inclusion of the VB-G RAM G scheme for urban industries to help address the acute shortage of labour, particularly skilled manpower.

Poddar proposed an arrangement under which industry would provide 175 days of work, and the government would provide support for another 125 days under the government-guaranteed job scheme.