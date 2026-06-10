Five More Children Test Positive For Shigella In Kerala's Wayanad; Total Cases Reach Eight
The new cases include five girls aged five, seven, eight, nine, and eleven. The Health Department assured that condition of the affected children remains stable.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Wayanad: Amid growing concerns over Shigella outbreak in Kerala's Wayanad district, five more children have tested positive for the disease.
With this, the total number of confirmed Shigella cases among children in the district has risen to eight. The state's Health Department and local self-government bodies have intensified containment measures to prevent further spread. The outbreak of the disease was reported from Koliyadi area of Sulthan Bathery. The results that have now emerged are from samples sent for testing on June 7.
The new confirmed cases include five girls aged five, seven, eight, nine, and eleven. However, the Health Department has assured that the condition of all the affected children remains stable.
To assess the situation firsthand, a state-level expert team led by Dr KP Reetha, Additional Director of the Public Health Department, visited Koliyadi and its neighboring areas. The team issued directives to further strengthen preventive measures and curb the spread of the disease. A special chlorination drive is underway in the affected areas to purify drinking water sources. This apart, extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted by the Health Department and local self-government institutions, said officials.
Crowd restrictions imposed in Nenmeni panchayat
Following the confirmation of Shigella cases in Nenmeni panchayat, District Collector DR Meghashree has issued an order imposing restrictions on public gatherings as a precautionary measure. The Health Department has repeatedly warned the public to strictly adhere to personal hygiene and maintain food and water safety. Authorities have also advised people to seek immediate medical treatment if they experience symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, or fever. The Health Department clarified that the outbreak is under control and there is no need for panic.
What is Shigella?
Shigella is a group of bacteria that attacks the digestive system. It is a highly contagious infectious disease that affects the large intestine. It spreads primarily through contaminated food and water. If preventive measures and treatment are not received on time, it can progress to a severe, life-threatening condition.
Children under the age of five are most vulnerable to the rapid spread of the Shigella bacteria. The disease can spread quickly in places like anganwadis, schools, and daycare centres. Those who ensure the safety of their food and water while traveling are at a lower risk of infection.
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