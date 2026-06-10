ETV Bharat / state

Five More Children Test Positive For Shigella In Kerala's Wayanad; Total Cases Reach Eight

Wayanad: Amid growing concerns over Shigella outbreak in Kerala's Wayanad district, five more children have tested positive for the disease.

With this, the total number of confirmed Shigella cases among children in the district has risen to eight. The state's Health Department and local self-government bodies have intensified containment measures to prevent further spread. The outbreak of the disease was reported from Koliyadi area of Sulthan Bathery. The results that have now emerged are from samples sent for testing on June 7.

The new confirmed cases include five girls aged five, seven, eight, nine, and eleven. However, the Health Department has assured that the condition of all the affected children remains stable.

To assess the situation firsthand, a state-level expert team led by Dr KP Reetha, Additional Director of the Public Health Department, visited Koliyadi and its neighboring areas. The team issued directives to further strengthen preventive measures and curb the spread of the disease. A special chlorination drive is underway in the affected areas to purify drinking water sources. This apart, extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted by the Health Department and local self-government institutions, said officials.

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