Three Workers Killed, Five Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses In Kozhikode
The sunshade of a building gave way and crashed down, trapping several workers who were resting beneath.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Kozhikode: Three workers were killed and five others injured after the sunshade of a building collapsed at Valiyangadi in Kerala's Kozhikode on Monday afternoon.
The deceased, identified as Jabbar, Ashraf, and Bashir, and the injured were engaged in loading and unloading work.
According to the police, a heavy concrete sunshade of the old Passport Office building on Beach Road suddenly gave way, crashing down onto workers who were resting below. The injured workers were immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. The building, housing a warehouse of food grains, including rice and wheat, had reportedly been in a precarious state for years due to its proximity to the sea and the corrosive effect of salty sea breeze. The iron reinforcements within the structure had weakened due to rust.
The incident has triggered widespread public outrage against the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, with locals and fellow workers alleging extreme negligence.
As per the preliminary reports, the fire services department had previously warned that the structure was unsafe and recommended its immediate demolition. Councillor K C Shobhita said that during the last Council term, notices were issued for the demolition of eight such dilapidated buildings in Kozhikode, including this specific structure. However, the demolition was never executed, he added.
While Mayor Sadashivan visited the site and promised a detailed investigation after examining the documents, the community remains skeptical about whether the accountability will be fairly established.
Valiyangadi serves as a vital commercial hub for six districts in the Malabar region, ranging from Palakkad to Kasaragod, yet it remains cluttered with numerous weakened buildings and makeshift sheds. Workers pointed out that since the building appeared largely vacant, it was a common resting spot, and no authorities had ever issued a warning or prohibited entry despite its hazardous condition.
The aftermath of the accident saw intense political protests. BJP Yuva Morcha activists took out a march to the Kozhikode Corporation while BJP City District President Prakash Babu demanded that a case for culpable homicide be registered against the Mayor, alleging that Corporation officials have been accepting bribes to grant fitness certificates to hundreds of unsafe buildings.
As the rescue operations concluded, the focus has shifted to the impending official probe, with the public demanding a transparent report that does not shield those responsible for the disaster.
