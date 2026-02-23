ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Killed, Five Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Three workers were killed and five others injured after the sunshade of a building collapsed at Valiyangadi in Kerala's Kozhikode on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Jabbar, Ashraf, and Bashir, and the injured were engaged in loading and unloading work.

According to the police, a heavy concrete sunshade of the old Passport Office building on Beach Road suddenly gave way, crashing down onto workers who were resting below. The injured workers were immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. The building, housing a warehouse of food grains, including rice and wheat, had reportedly been in a precarious state for years due to its proximity to the sea and the corrosive effect of salty sea breeze. The iron reinforcements within the structure had weakened due to rust.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage against the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, with locals and fellow workers alleging extreme negligence.

As per the preliminary reports, the fire services department had previously warned that the structure was unsafe and recommended its immediate demolition. Councillor K C Shobhita said that during the last Council term, notices were issued for the demolition of eight such dilapidated buildings in Kozhikode, including this specific structure. However, the demolition was never executed, he added.