Four Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides With Truck While Attempting To Overtake In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Four persons were killed and five others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck near Ratanpura village on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Police said preliminary probe revealed that the car was heading towards Khatushyamji from Mehandipur Balaji. The accident occurred when the car, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, rammed into an oncoming truck. The car had nine passengers on board and most of them are from Rajasthan's Bikaner and Dausa while few are from Haryana, police added.

On information, teams from Raisar, Chandwaji, and Manoharpur police stations arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a hospital. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was severely damaged.

Shahpura Circle Officer (CO) Mukesh Kumar Joshi said, "The incident occurred near Ratanpura, in the stretch between Dausa and Manoharpur. Four persons were killed and five were injured of whom, two are in serious condition. Efforts are on to identify the injured and the deceased".