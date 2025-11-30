Four Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides With Truck While Attempting To Overtake In Rajasthan
Police said preliminary probe revealed that the car was overtaking another vehicle when it collided head-on with a truck.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Jaipur: Four persons were killed and five others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck near Ratanpura village on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.
Police said preliminary probe revealed that the car was heading towards Khatushyamji from Mehandipur Balaji. The accident occurred when the car, while attempting to overtake another vehicle, rammed into an oncoming truck. The car had nine passengers on board and most of them are from Rajasthan's Bikaner and Dausa while few are from Haryana, police added.
On information, teams from Raisar, Chandwaji, and Manoharpur police stations arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a hospital. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was severely damaged.
Shahpura Circle Officer (CO) Mukesh Kumar Joshi said, "The incident occurred near Ratanpura, in the stretch between Dausa and Manoharpur. Four persons were killed and five were injured of whom, two are in serious condition. Efforts are on to identify the injured and the deceased".
Police removed the damaged car and traffic on the highway was restored around half an hour later.
Raisar police station officer Hemraj Singh and Chandwaji police station officer Hiralal Saini, who arrived at the scene with their respective teams, rescued the injured persons, who were trapped inside the damaged car. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary, police said.
नेशनल हाईवे, जयपुर में ट्रक और कार के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर से हुई जनहानि से मन व्यथित हुआ है।— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 30, 2025
जान गंवाने वाले जनों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित है। परिजनों को सांत्वना मिले।
घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है।
ॐ शांति!
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condoled the deaths. Taking to his X handle, the he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the horrific collision between a truck and a car on the National Highway in Jaipur. Tributes to those who lost their lives. May the bereaved families find solace. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. Om Shanti!"
Also Read