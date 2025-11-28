Two Killed, 12 Injured In Bus Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota
A private sleeper coach bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was heading towards Indore from Delhi when the accident occurred near Arandkheda village on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Kota: Two drivers were killed and over 12 passengers injured after a private sleeper coach bus collided with an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Kota district on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the wee hours of Friday, police said.
The accident took place near Arandkheda village in the Kaithun police station area. The private sleeper coach bus from Delhi with around 40 passengers on board was heading to Indore when the incident occurred. Many passengers managed to break down some of the glass windows to escape while some used the emergency exit, police said. However, both the drivers of the bus succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
Kota Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Kalyan Meena said two persons died and all the injured were taken to a hospital. "Most of them suffered fractures and minor injuries, while two are in critical condition due to head injuries. The two bus drivers have been identified as Girraj Raibari, a resident of Mandana, and Shyam Sundar Sen, a resident of Borkheda," Meena said.
According to police, most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was so severe that one driver died after being trapped in his seat and the other, who was sleeping in the cabin, was thrown onto the road. Preliminary investigations indicate the accident likely occurred during an overtaking attempt. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene after the collision and search is on for it, they added.
Upon information about the accident, ASP Meena, station house officer Sandeep Sharma, and a police team arrived at the scene and the injured were immediately rushed to the medical college hospital. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the fleeing driver and vehicle. Traffic on the expressway was briefly disrupted but later restored.
ASP Meena said the injured passengers are residents of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Among the injured are Anita Rastogi (53) of Meerut, her son Saurav Rastogi (27) and relative Gaurav Rastogi, all from the same family. Besides, two couples are 37-year-old Avinash Jatav and his 32-year-old wife Priyanka Jatav, residents of Indore, and 50-year-old Kishan Jain and his 48-year-old wife Saroj Jain of New Delhi. The other injured include 40-year-old Ajit Singh of Sonipat, Haryana, Mohit Kakkar of Faridabad, 30-year-old Chandni of New Delhi, 28-year-old Devendra Baghel of Ujjain and 20-year-old bus conductor Vicky Banjara.
