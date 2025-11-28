ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, 12 Injured In Bus Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota

Kota: Two drivers were killed and over 12 passengers injured after a private sleeper coach bus collided with an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Kota district on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Arandkheda village in the Kaithun police station area. The private sleeper coach bus from Delhi with around 40 passengers on board was heading to Indore when the incident occurred. Many passengers managed to break down some of the glass windows to escape while some used the emergency exit, police said. However, both the drivers of the bus succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Kota Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Kalyan Meena said two persons died and all the injured were taken to a hospital. "Most of them suffered fractures and minor injuries, while two are in critical condition due to head injuries. The two bus drivers have been identified as Girraj Raibari, a resident of Mandana, and Shyam Sundar Sen, a resident of Borkheda," Meena said.