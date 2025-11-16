ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed, 14 Injured As Tempo Collides With Trailer In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Six persons, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others injured when their tempo, carrying pilgrims, collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the National Highway in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of the highway near Khari Beri village at around 5 am. Balesar police station officer Mool Singh Bhati said the tempo was carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat to Rajasthan's Ramdevra via Jodhpur. Three persons died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, he said.

The injured were taken to Balesar hospital and after first-aid, they were shifted to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead.

According to Bhati, the pilgrims are residents of Banaskantha and Dhansura districts of Gujarat.