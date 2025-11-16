6 Killed, 14 Injured As Tempo Collides With Trailer In Jodhpur
The tempo was carrying pilgrims from Gujarat to Rajasthan's Ramdevra when it rammed into a trailer this morning, police said.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Jodhpur: Six persons, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and 14 others injured when their tempo, carrying pilgrims, collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the National Highway in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of the highway near Khari Beri village at around 5 am. Balesar police station officer Mool Singh Bhati said the tempo was carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat to Rajasthan's Ramdevra via Jodhpur. Three persons died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, he said.
The injured were taken to Balesar hospital and after first-aid, they were shifted to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead.
According to Bhati, the pilgrims are residents of Banaskantha and Dhansura districts of Gujarat.
Those who died on the way of hospital have been identified as three-year-old Navya, 40-year-old Bhupat Singh, and 60-year-old Kashiya Bai while the three who passed away at the accident spot are yet to be identified and their bodies have kept at Balesar hospital mortuary.
The 14 injured are currently undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital. Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit said condition of some of the injured are serious and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary.
The injured have been identified as Priya (14), Himmat Singh (62), Anil (13), Veera (8), Arakh (65), Anuradha (18), Kalu Singh (40), Gavari (10), Nikita (13), Uma (6), Ashu Behan (65), Arjun (17), Harshit (3), Asif (15), and Kapila (60).
Notably, 13 people have died in four major road accidents in Jodhpur in the last 24 hours. The first accident occurred on early Saturday morning in the Bilada police station area, where three friends were killed. Then, on Saturday afternoon, near Dhawa village on the Barmer Highway, a couple was hit by a state roadways bus while crossing the road and both died on the spot. On Saturday evening, a dumper crushed two persons riding a bike in Bhandu village, killing both. Six people died in an accident near Balesar early Sunday morning.
