Three Killed, 17 Injured As Jeep Falls Into Gorge In Udaipur

Udaipur: Three persons were killed and 17 others injured after their jeep fell into a deep gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Kotra police station area of Udaipur when the jeep was plying from Bilwan village towards Kotra. When the vehicle reached near Dingavari, it suddenly lost control and plunged into a gorge.

Kotra police station officer Mungalal said three passengers died on the spot and 17 were injured. The injured were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said adding, police are currently investigating the entire incident.