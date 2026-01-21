Three Killed, 17 Injured As Jeep Falls Into Gorge In Udaipur
Police said the overloaded jeep went out of control and fell into a gorge while carrying passengers from Bilwan village to Kotra.
Udaipur: Three persons were killed and 17 others injured after their jeep fell into a deep gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred in Kotra police station area of Udaipur when the jeep was plying from Bilwan village towards Kotra. When the vehicle reached near Dingavari, it suddenly lost control and plunged into a gorge.
Kotra police station officer Mungalal said three passengers died on the spot and 17 were injured. The injured were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said adding, police are currently investigating the entire incident.
Preliminary probe suggests overloading can be a probable cause behind the accident. Passengers were crammed into the jeep, and the overloading may have led to a loss of balance, which resulted in the vehicle falling straight into the gorge, police said. Hearing the screams, villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and started rescuing the passengers.
Upon information, a team from Kotra police station along with ambulances reached the spot. The injured were immediately taken to Kotra hospital, where, after first aid they were referred to the district hospital due to their serious condition.
The police have shifted the three bodies to the hospital morgue for post-mortem and informed their families. An investigation into the accident has been launched, police added.
