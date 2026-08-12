ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 9 Injured As Bolero Camper Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Sirmaur: Four persons were killed and nine others injured after the Bolero camper they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a 50-metre deep gorge in Sangrah area of ​​Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday night.

The occupants were transporting the body of their relative, who was declared dead at hospital, to their home in Arlu village when the accident occurred.

While four persons died on the spot, the driver and eight others sustained injuries of whom, four are in critical condition and referred to Nahan Medical College after first-aid.

Sunil Sharma, who was injured in the accident, said his uncle, Jagdish Sharma, had suffered a heart attack and after examination at the hospital, declared dead by the medical officer. "I and my companions hired a Bolero camper to transport his body to Arlu village. Family members and some villagers too boarded the same vehicle to attend the funeral rites near Chinad village. Later, around 12:45 am, as we reached Gatlog, the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp end. The vehicle tumbled multiple times and plunged into a 50-meter-deep gorge," Sharma said.