ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Killed, Two Injured In Lightning Strike In Kerala

Malappuram: Four youths were killed and two others injured after lightning struck them in Pandallur hills near Kadukka city in Mankada in Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rahees (20), son of Ali; Bahas (18), son of Saithalavi; Siyad (18), son of Azeez; and Fahad (22), son of Nisar. Roshan (20) and Ish-hath (16) sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. All were residents of the nearby Vellila area.

They were part of a seven-member group and had climbed to the scenic viewpoint on the hilltop to watch sunset. The incident occurred during a sudden and intense spell of rain accompanied by strong winds and massive lighning.

According to local residents and authorities, the lightning struck the group while they were at the hilltop viewpoint. Four members of the group collapsed instantly on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene and transported the group to Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where four succumbed to their injuries and two were admitted for treatment while the condition of the seventh member is reported to be stable.