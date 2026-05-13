Four Youths Killed, Two Injured In Lightning Strike In Kerala
A group of seven students had gone to watch sunset at Pandallur Hill viewpoint when it suddenly started to rain heavily followed by massive lightning.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Malappuram: Four youths were killed and two others injured after lightning struck them in Pandallur hills near Kadukka city in Mankada in Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Rahees (20), son of Ali; Bahas (18), son of Saithalavi; Siyad (18), son of Azeez; and Fahad (22), son of Nisar. Roshan (20) and Ish-hath (16) sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. All were residents of the nearby Vellila area.
They were part of a seven-member group and had climbed to the scenic viewpoint on the hilltop to watch sunset. The incident occurred during a sudden and intense spell of rain accompanied by strong winds and massive lighning.
According to local residents and authorities, the lightning struck the group while they were at the hilltop viewpoint. Four members of the group collapsed instantly on the spot.
Locals rushed to the scene and transported the group to Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where four succumbed to their injuries and two were admitted for treatment while the condition of the seventh member is reported to be stable.
MLA-elect Manjalamkuzhi Ali visited the hospital after the incident said that the victims were from nearby locations. He said that the area is a popular spot for visitors who gather here to watch sunset.
Former panchayat member Jamsheer, who was also at the hospital, said the students were found lying unconscious on the ground after the lightning strike.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rains are expected to continue across the state. An orange alert has been issued for five districts, including Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod, for the next few hours.
A low-pressure system formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify within the next 48 hours, likely bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala from Thursday to Saturday. Weather officials have advised the public to remain extremely cautious as thunderstorms and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/hr, are expected over the next five days. Additionally, IMD has announced that the southwest monsoon is anticipated to reach the Andaman region by the end of this week, signaling an early start to the rainy season.
Also Read