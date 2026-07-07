ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision While Returning From Birthday Party In Madhya Pradesh

Maihar: Five persons were killed and another critically injured after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when a group of six men were returning from a birthday party at around 2 am near Rigra village under the Nadan Dehat police station area. The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled. Five persons died on the spot and the critically injured youth was admitted to the Satna District Hospital.

According to police, upon reaching Rigra village, the speeding SUV rammed a truck from behind. Locals were the first to reach the scene and inform the police. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of the locals but pulling out the trapped individuals was challenging due to the car's extensive damage.

Soon Dial-112, the highway patrolling team, the 108 ambulance service, and the highway ambulance service (1033) arrived at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Ankur Patel (40), Mardul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (30), Harishankar Patel (25) and Shiva Patel (23). All were relatives of a local Congress leader, Manish Patel.