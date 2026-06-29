ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Uttarakhand Roadways Bus Collides With Pickup Vehicle In Haridwar

Haridwar: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup vehicle and an Uttarakhand Roadways bus in Haridwar district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident took place near a flyover in the Shyampur police station.

According to the police, the Tanakpur Depot Roadways bus was travelling from Najibabad to Haridwar and the pickup vehicle was heading from Haridwar to Bijnor. Among the deceased, two have been identified as Ahan (18) and Shabana (35) while efforts are on to identify a 35-year-old man, police said.

Ten people were traveling in the pickup vehicle at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was so severe that two passengers of the pickup vehicle fell off the flyover. The pickup vehicle was completely mangled, while the bus sustained damage on the driver's side.

The accident resulted in a massive traffic congestion. Upon information, a team from Shyampur police station arrived at the scene and the injured were rushed to the District Hospital in Haridwar via ambulances.