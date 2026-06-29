Three Killed As Uttarakhand Roadways Bus Collides With Pickup Vehicle In Haridwar
Two passengers of the pickup vehicle fell off from the flyover following the collision and Shyampur police have launched an investigation.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Haridwar: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup vehicle and an Uttarakhand Roadways bus in Haridwar district on Sunday night, police said.
The accident took place near a flyover in the Shyampur police station.
According to the police, the Tanakpur Depot Roadways bus was travelling from Najibabad to Haridwar and the pickup vehicle was heading from Haridwar to Bijnor. Among the deceased, two have been identified as Ahan (18) and Shabana (35) while efforts are on to identify a 35-year-old man, police said.
Ten people were traveling in the pickup vehicle at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision was so severe that two passengers of the pickup vehicle fell off the flyover. The pickup vehicle was completely mangled, while the bus sustained damage on the driver's side.
The accident resulted in a massive traffic congestion. Upon information, a team from Shyampur police station arrived at the scene and the injured were rushed to the District Hospital in Haridwar via ambulances.
The two vehicles were removed from the road with the help of a crane and traffic movement was restored after sometime.
During treatment, Ahan (18), a resident of Badapur in Najibabad, and an unidentified man, aged around 35 years passed away. Among those injured, Sharafat (42) and his wife Shabana (35), who were critically injured, were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Shabana succumbed to her injuries en route AIIMS.
Among the others injured in the accident are Annu (18) and Soni Lal (25) of Hardoi) and Shamim (42) of Bijnor. They are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Haridwar.
"The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the District Hospital mortuary for autopsy and their families have been informed. The vehicles were removed using a hydra crane, and traffic movement has been restored. A thorough investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway," Avni Tiwari, CO, said.
This is the second major accident within a week on the newly constructed flyover in the Shyampur police station area. Last week, an elderly couple and their five-year-old grandson lost their lives while returning home after closing their shop. It is reported that lack of proper lighting on the flyover is a major factor in most of these accidents.
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