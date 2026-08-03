ETV Bharat / state

Three-Yr-Old Girl Among Five Killed As Two Cars Collide In Madurai

Madurai: Five persons, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two cars near the Thumbaipatti four-lane highway flyover in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when a car travelling from Chennai to Tirunelveli collided with a Trichy-bound car from Madurai near Melur. The Tirunelveli-bound car was badly damaged with five occupants killed on the spot and one seriously injured while one person from the other car also sustained injuries. The two injured persons are undergoing treatment at Melur Government Hospital, police said.

According to the police, while crossing the flyover, the Tirunelveli-bound car unexpectedly collided with a two-wheeler ahead, causing the driver to lose control, and veered to the opposite side of the road, where it crashed into the Trichy-bound car heading from the opposite direction.