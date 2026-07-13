Three Women Killed, Four Injured As Truck Hits Warkaris In Pune
Pune Rural Police said a truck carrying Warkaris from Nanded hit pilgrims belonging to Sangli.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Pune: Three women pilgrims died and four others were injured in an accident, involving Warkaris (devotees of lord Pandurang) on the Saswad-Jejuri route during Jagadguru Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palanquin procession, in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Rajashree Shankar Bhosale, Madhavi PaRajaram Sarvade and Nanda Pawar. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and two of them are in critical condition.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who visited the injured in the hospital, said, "There will be no compromise in the treatment of the injured pilgrims. We have given instructions to the District Collector, Superintendent and district CEO to extend all help and investigate the case," Pawar told the Warkari leaders.
The accident occurred 500 metres from the Belsar toll plaza, when the palanquin was being prepared to depart for Jejuri following its halt at Saswad. According to reports, a truck belonging to the dindi (pilgrimage procession) of Rangnath Maharaj Pokharbishikar from Loha, Nanded district, hit seven Warkari women, who were part of a procession from Kasbe Digraj, Sangli district.
Police, ambulances and officials rushed to the accident spot. Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and investigations are underway. The truck driver is being questioned.
A team of Pune Rural police are at the spot and efforts are underway to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.
"A major road accident occurred on the Saswad–Jejuri Road, approximately 500 metres towards Jejuri from the Belsar Toll Naka, in front of Hotel Shipdeep Lodging. Three women lost their lives while four other women sustained injuries. The injured women have been shifted to the ICU in Jejuri. Police personnel are at the spot, and further investigations are underway," an official of Pune Rural Police said.
Meanwhile, the issue of the safety of Warkaris during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage has once again come to the fore. The accident has cast a pall of gloom over the Warkari community.
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