ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Killed, Four Injured As Truck Hits Warkaris In Pune

Pune: Three women pilgrims died and four others were injured in an accident, involving Warkaris (devotees of lord Pandurang) on the Saswad-Jejuri route during Jagadguru Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palanquin procession, in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rajashree Shankar Bhosale, Madhavi PaRajaram Sarvade and Nanda Pawar. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and two of them are in critical condition.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who visited the injured in the hospital, said, "There will be no compromise in the treatment of the injured pilgrims. We have given instructions to the District Collector, Superintendent and district CEO to extend all help and investigate the case," Pawar told the Warkari leaders.

The accident occurred 500 metres from the Belsar toll plaza, when the palanquin was being prepared to depart for Jejuri following its halt at Saswad. According to reports, a truck belonging to the dindi (pilgrimage procession) of Rangnath Maharaj Pokharbishikar from Loha, Nanded district, hit seven Warkari women, who were part of a procession from Kasbe Digraj, Sangli district.