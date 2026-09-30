Seven Killed, Six Injured As Bus Rams Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
The police in Anand said the cause of the accident is being investigated and treatment of the injured is underway.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Anand: Seven people were killed and six others injured after a bus rammed a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred near Boriyavi village at around 3 am when the bus, belonging to Surat-based "Sai Darshan Travels", was en route to Rajasthan. Most passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident.
Upon receiving information, police teams, 108 ambulance service, and the expressway ambulance unit rushed to the scene, and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were given first aid at the site before being taken to the Nadiad Civil Hospital for treatment, police said. One side of the bus was severely damaged, indicating the severity of the crash, an official added.
According to the police, the injured have been identified as Vishal Trivedi (20), Rajnikantbhai (61), Ramesh Sharma (60) and Jitendra Natubhai Jhala (32) from Himmatnagar, Piyush Singh Mandal (22) from West Bengal, and Ganesh Jadhav (24) from Surat.
Some of the injured sustained severe injuries to their heads, hands, and legs. Rajnikantbhai is learnt to be critical and Jitendra Jhala suffered a severe injury to his hand, the official added.
The police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident and gather further details, including the identities of the seven deceased.
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