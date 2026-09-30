ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, Six Injured As Bus Rams Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Bus was severely damaged ( ETV Bharat )

Anand: Seven people were killed and six others injured after a bus rammed a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Boriyavi village at around 3 am when the bus, belonging to Surat-based "Sai Darshan Travels", was en route to Rajasthan. Most passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident. Upon receiving information, police teams, 108 ambulance service, and the expressway ambulance unit rushed to the scene, and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were given first aid at the site before being taken to the Nadiad Civil Hospital for treatment, police said. One side of the bus was severely damaged, indicating the severity of the crash, an official added.