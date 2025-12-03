ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead As Speeding Truck On Wrong Side Rams Into Bus, Car, Bike In Haryana

Karnal: Four persons were killed and several others injured when a speeding truck collided with three vehicles in Haryana's Karnal district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around one kilometre away from the toll plaza along the Karnal-Panipat stretch on National Highway 44 in Gharaunda.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding truck from Karnal was on the wrong side of the highway and it veered across the divider, ramming into a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite side. The impact of collision was so severe that the truck overturned near the service lane railing, colliding with a car and then a motorbike.