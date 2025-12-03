Four Dead As Speeding Truck On Wrong Side Rams Into Bus, Car, Bike In Haryana
An officer of Gharaunda police station said investigations are underway to find the exact cause of the road accident.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Karnal: Four persons were killed and several others injured when a speeding truck collided with three vehicles in Haryana's Karnal district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred around one kilometre away from the toll plaza along the Karnal-Panipat stretch on National Highway 44 in Gharaunda.
According to eyewitnesses, a speeding truck from Karnal was on the wrong side of the highway and it veered across the divider, ramming into a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite side. The impact of collision was so severe that the truck overturned near the service lane railing, colliding with a car and then a motorbike.
Locals rescued the truck driver by breaking the glass of the vehicle. Two bike riders and two passengers of the car succumbed to their injuries on the spot while several passengers of the bus were injured.
Upon information, a team from the Gharaunda police station arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to the general hospital for postmortem while the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.
"Four persons died on the spot and several passengers are in critical condition. The exact number of fatalities are yet to be ascertained. Probe is underway to determine as to why and how the accident occurred," an officer of the Gharaunda police station said.
