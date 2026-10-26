ETV Bharat / state

Four Charred To Death, One Injured After Car Falls Into Culvert, Catches Fire In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Group of five friends who went to Sanwariya Seth temple ( Special Arrangement )

Dhar: Four persons were charred to death and one was seriously injured after a speeding car caught fire on the Mhow-Neemuch road in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday night, police said.

Five friends were returning from a pilgrimage to Sanwariya Seth temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district when the accident occurred.

According to the police, at around 11:30 pm, the car's tyre burst, causing the vehicle to hit a divider, fall off a culvert and catch fire. The incident took place near a dhaba under the Sadalpur police station area. Four persons were killed on the spot and one was referred to Indore after first aid. The deceased were identified as Ankush alias Bheem (20), Chetan Chaudhary (20), Anmol Tiwari (19), and Abhishek Solanki. Tushar Mandloi (20) was injured and currently undergoing treatment. All were residents of the Sagaur police station area of ​​Dhar district.