Four Charred To Death, One Injured After Car Falls Into Culvert, Catches Fire In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar
The five friends had gone to offer prayers at the Sanwariya Seth temple and were returning home when the accident occurred.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Dhar: Four persons were charred to death and one was seriously injured after a speeding car caught fire on the Mhow-Neemuch road in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday night, police said.
Five friends were returning from a pilgrimage to Sanwariya Seth temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district when the accident occurred.
According to the police, at around 11:30 pm, the car's tyre burst, causing the vehicle to hit a divider, fall off a culvert and catch fire. The incident took place near a dhaba under the Sadalpur police station area.
Four persons were killed on the spot and one was referred to Indore after first aid.
The deceased were identified as Ankush alias Bheem (20), Chetan Chaudhary (20), Anmol Tiwari (19), and Abhishek Solanki. Tushar Mandloi (20) was injured and currently undergoing treatment. All were residents of the Sagaur police station area of Dhar district.
Dr Mukund Barman, Civil Surgeon of Dhar District Hospital, said, "Four persons were brought dead to the district hospital and a youth had 40 percent burn injuries. He was referred to Indore after first aid".
Police have shifted the bodies for post-mortem and have launched an investigation into the matter.
Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar said, "At around 11:30 pm on Sunday, a Swift car carrying five persons was crossing a culvert on the four-lane Mhow-Neemuch road under the jurisdiction of Sadalpur police station. They had gone to visit the Sanwariya Seth temple. The accident occurred when the driver's side tyre burst, causing the car to fall under the culvert and catch fire. Only one of the five occupants was able to escape while the remaining four were charred to death."
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