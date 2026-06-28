ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Feud Intensifies In Akhara Parishad Ahead Of 2027 Haridwar Ardh Kumbh

Akhara Parishad President Swami Ravindra Puri and Secretary Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, along with sadhus of the Juna Akhara and devotees perform rituals during the Panchkoshi Yatra at the Sangam during the Magh Mela 2026, in Prayagraj on Monday, January 5, 2025 ( IANS )

Haridwar: Factions within the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad have renewed their struggle for supremacy ahead of the Ardh Kumbh next year, with one group announcing a new executive committee after claiming a majority, sources said on Sunday. The announcement was made at a meeting of the apex body of seers held on Saturday late at night at the Shri Panchayat Akhara Nirmal here.

The meeting was chaired by Mahant Ravindra Puri, the secretary of the Mahanirvani Akhara, who also heads this faction of the parishad. During the meeting, Ravindra Puri was re-elected as the president and a new line-up of office-bearers was announced, the sources said.

The ongoing factionalism within the Akhara Parishad is expected to affect preparations for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar, as well as the upcoming Kumbh congregations in Ujjain and Nashik, they said. The Uttarakhand government has already announced its intention to organise the 2027 Ardh Kumbh on the scale of a full Kumbh Mela.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has visited Haridwar several times to discuss the plan with sadhus and saints. While most akharas support the decision to elevate the scale of the event, some seers and organisations have questioned the government's move.

The Akhara Parishad split into two groups following the death of its former president, Mahant Narendra Giri. At that time, one faction claimed the support of eight akharas, appointing Mahanirvani Akhara secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri as president and Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara as general secretary, they said.

The other faction, which had the support of five akharas, had appointed Mahant Ravindra Puri of the Niranjani Akhara as its chief. As the Ardh Kumbh approaches, the internal rivalry has resurfaced. At the Saturday meeting, the faction claimed that representatives from eight of the 13 akharas were present, the sources said.