ETV Bharat / state

Polls Or Nuptials? Festive 'Wedding-Themed' Model Booth Wows Voters In West Bengal's Baruipur

By Subhajeet Das

Baruipur: On Wednesday, the voters entering the Sarberia TS Sanatan High School of West Bengal found themselves faced with a surprise. Instead of the regular atmosphere in government institutions, the place resembled a marriage ceremony site.

The Election Commission intended to make the voting process more like a ‘festival.’ The booth numbers 185 and 186, situated in the Baruipur East Assembly constituency, became “model booths.” These booths received decorations with artificial flowers, decorative lighting, and other festival elements.

As part of the plan to overcome the problem of voter apathy, the ‘festival’ was organised among the 1,523 people who are registered to vote in the Narayanitala Panchayat. The Sarberia TS Sanatan High School building received a complete refurbishment: gates and coloured lighting decorated the area between the entrance and the voting compartments. Moreover, to make voters feel comfortable, powerful electric fans were placed in order to protect voters from the heat, and the necessary amenities, including drinking water and snacks, were provided.