Polls Or Nuptials? Festive 'Wedding-Themed' Model Booth Wows Voters In West Bengal's Baruipur
As part of the plan to overcome the problem of voter apathy, the ‘festival’ was organised among the 1,523 voters in the Narayanitala Panchayat.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:07 AM IST
By Subhajeet Das
Baruipur: On Wednesday, the voters entering the Sarberia TS Sanatan High School of West Bengal found themselves faced with a surprise. Instead of the regular atmosphere in government institutions, the place resembled a marriage ceremony site.
The Election Commission intended to make the voting process more like a ‘festival.’ The booth numbers 185 and 186, situated in the Baruipur East Assembly constituency, became “model booths.” These booths received decorations with artificial flowers, decorative lighting, and other festival elements.
As part of the plan to overcome the problem of voter apathy, the ‘festival’ was organised among the 1,523 people who are registered to vote in the Narayanitala Panchayat. The Sarberia TS Sanatan High School building received a complete refurbishment: gates and coloured lighting decorated the area between the entrance and the voting compartments. Moreover, to make voters feel comfortable, powerful electric fans were placed in order to protect voters from the heat, and the necessary amenities, including drinking water and snacks, were provided.
From the main gate to the entrance of the polling booth itself, the entire area features aesthetic and artistic decorations. Inside, ample arrangements have been made for electric fans to ensure voters stay comfortable and face no discomfort from the heat. There were even provisions for refreshments and food. All in all, the polling station has been transformed into a veritable festive stage. Many voters were initially taken aback upon their arrival.
As one voter remarked, "When I came to cast my vote, it felt as though I had walked into a wedding reception. It is decorated so beautifully, and it looks absolutely wonderful. I have never had an experience like this while going to vote before."
Whereas polling centres have been set up in each and every constituency, the Baruipur "marriage booth" has turned out to be an instant hit amongst the people here. Election authorities emphasised that such creative methods are imperative to combat the lack of interest and get people back into the electoral process. Voting for the second round of Assembly elections took place in 142 constituencies of seven districts.