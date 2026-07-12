ETV Bharat / state

Ferrari Crashes Into Apartment Gate In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills; No Injuries Reported

The mangled remains of the luxury sports car that crashed into apartment gate in Hyderabad ( Videograb of a viral video )

Hyderabad: A speeding Ferrari sports car crashed into the gate of an apartment building in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area in the early hours of Sunday. Although there were no casualties, the crash created panic in the posh locality, said officials.

The incident took place on Road Number 5 in the upscale Jubilee Hills under the Film Nagar Police Station limits at around 4:00 AM.

Police said the crash seemed to be a case of drunken driving, and the driver abandoned the heavily damaged Ferrari Roma and fled the scene. They suspect the person at the wheel was under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle at a high speed and in a rash manner.