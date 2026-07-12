Ferrari Crashes Into Apartment Gate In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills; No Injuries Reported
A speeding, possibly drunk driver crashed a Ferrari into an apartment gate in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills early Sunday. No injuries; police investigating and reviewing CCTV.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: A speeding Ferrari sports car crashed into the gate of an apartment building in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area in the early hours of Sunday. Although there were no casualties, the crash created panic in the posh locality, said officials.
The incident took place on Road Number 5 in the upscale Jubilee Hills under the Film Nagar Police Station limits at around 4:00 AM.
Police said the crash seemed to be a case of drunken driving, and the driver abandoned the heavily damaged Ferrari Roma and fled the scene. They suspect the person at the wheel was under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle at a high speed and in a rash manner.
#Telangana #Hyderabad: A luxury Ferrari sport scar , reportedly worth several crores, crashed into the gate of a house in Film Nagar in the early hours of Sunday after allegedly over speeding.— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 12, 2026
The occupants abandoned the damaged car and fled before police arrived.
The house… https://t.co/C2eRIwi41y pic.twitter.com/1LnckzKizA
“The worth of the luxury car is more than Rs 3.50 crore, but its front portion was badly mangled. The gate of Fort View Apartments was also completely damaged in the collision,” they said.
A case has been registered at the Film Nagar Police Station and an investigation launched. Police were also examining the CCTV footage to ascertain if there were other persons in the vehicle.
Meanwhile, police shifted the damaged Ferrari to the police station with the help of a towing vehicle. This is the second such incident in the area in a week. Earlier, an SUV had crashed into Tollywood actor Dharma’s residence on the night of July 9. Police said a man who was under the influence of alcohol had rammed the SUV into the actor’s residence on Road Number 10, damaging the house.
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