Ferozepur Man Tries To Kill Wife, Son Before Attempting To End Life, All Three On Ventilator Support
Domestic dispute led a man to shoot self, before firing at his wife and son. All three were rushed to a hospital by neighbours.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Ferozepur: A 35-year-old man shot his wife and four-year-old son before shooting himself following domestic dispute in Wajidpur village of Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday, police said. Currently, all three are battling for their lives at the hospital.
According to the locals, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Wajidpur village, works as an agricultural labourer. At around 3 pm, he had an argument with his wife and in a fit of rage, shot his wife and his child, who was present there, with his pistol. After this, Jasvir shot himself. The couple's elder child had gone to school, they said.
"They have 15-20 acres of land and have a good relationship. No one knows what happened that Jasvir took such a terrible step and did not even spare his son," said Rachpal Singh, a villager.
Hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to the scene and admitted the trio to a nearby private hospital, where they are in a critical condition.
DSP Rural Karan Sharma said that Jasvir Singh, his wife Navdeep Kaur and son Virsadeep Singh are undergoing treatment at the hospital. "Preliminary investigation revealed Jasvir tried to kill his wife and son before attempting to end his life. The child suffered bullet injuries in the liver while Jasvir and his wife were injured in the head. All have been kept on ventilator. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Our team is investigating the case from all angles," the DSP said.
