Ferozepur Man Tries To Kill Wife, Son Before Attempting To End Life, All Three On Ventilator Support

Ferozepur: A 35-year-old man shot his wife and four-year-old son before shooting himself following domestic dispute in Wajidpur village of Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday, police said. Currently, all three are battling for their lives at the hospital.

According to the locals, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Wajidpur village, works as an agricultural labourer. At around 3 pm, he had an argument with his wife and in a fit of rage, shot his wife and his child, who was present there, with his pistol. After this, Jasvir shot himself. The couple's elder child had gone to school, they said.

"They have 15-20 acres of land and have a good relationship. No one knows what happened that Jasvir took such a terrible step and did not even spare his son," said Rachpal Singh, a villager.