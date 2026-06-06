ETV Bharat / state

HYDRAA Secures Government Land In Puppalaguda, Fences Rs 200 Acres Including Ancient Rocks

Hyderabad: In a major operation to protect government land, the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday fenced the land on which the heritage rock formations stand at the Puppalaguda–Khajaguda border in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district.

HYDRAA fenced 198 acres of land, including an area containing ancient rock formations estimated to be nearly 2.5 billion years old. The land forms part of nearly 200 acres previously allotted by the Telangana government to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDA).

According to historians, these are rare ancient rock mounds on the border of Puppalaguda village. HYDRAA officials said that encroachments were taking place in these areas where the land's market value is nearly Rs 30,000 crore. Sources said the representatives of the Save Rocks Society approached the Telangana High Court a few years ago to protect the ancient rock mounds in Puppalaguda.

Since it is government land, the court ordered to protect it from encroachments, but the authorities did not take action. The Save Rocks Society recently filed a complaint with HYDRAA Prajavani.