HYDRAA Secures Government Land In Puppalaguda, Fences Rs 200 Acres Including Ancient Rocks
Hydraa officials said that encroachments were taking place in this area where the land's market value is nearly Rs 30,000 crore.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major operation to protect government land, the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday fenced the land on which the heritage rock formations stand at the Puppalaguda–Khajaguda border in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district.
HYDRAA fenced 198 acres of land, including an area containing ancient rock formations estimated to be nearly 2.5 billion years old. The land forms part of nearly 200 acres previously allotted by the Telangana government to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDA).
According to historians, these are rare ancient rock mounds on the border of Puppalaguda village. HYDRAA officials said that encroachments were taking place in these areas where the land's market value is nearly Rs 30,000 crore. Sources said the representatives of the Save Rocks Society approached the Telangana High Court a few years ago to protect the ancient rock mounds in Puppalaguda.
Since it is government land, the court ordered to protect it from encroachments, but the authorities did not take action. The Save Rocks Society recently filed a complaint with HYDRAA Prajavani.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srujana inspected the encroachments at the field and confirmed that these were government land. As per the revenue records, the state government had earlier allotted 263.05 acres of government land in survey numbers 452/1 and 454/1 in Puppalaguda village to HMDA.
Due to a dispute over survey numbers, the officials later came to know that 63.05 acres of that land belonged to private individuals. With this, the land allotted to HMDA got limited to 200 acres.
On the same hill, there are 5 acres allotted to the Padmanabha Swamy Temple and 5 acres allotted to a Dargah. The high rock hills and the Bhagirathamma tank below are the special attractions of the area.
HYDRAA has announced that it will undertake the restoration work of the pond and develop the hills as a tourist attraction. "Our organisation has been fighting for the past nine years to achieve heritage status for the hills in Puppalaguda. Nearly 90 acres have been encroached on in Survey No. 452. The government land from Lanco Hills to ORR Service Road should also be protected," said Rithvik Reddy, a spokesperson for Save Rocks.
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