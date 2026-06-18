Fences Installed At Mamata Banerjee's Residence Amid Fears Of Egg Attack
Multiple Trinamool leaders have been pelted with eggs after the BJP stormed to power in Bengal, reports Surajit Das
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Kolkata: After a series of egg attacks on Trinamool leaders in West Bengal, fences have been installed at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata to shield the former Chief Minister against egg-pelting.
One Trinamool leader after another has faced egg attacks, with Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy being the first victim. Even the party's All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, was not spared. Last Monday, Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted with eggs right in front of Mamata Banerjee's residence. Following this incident, security at Banerjee's residence has been reviewed, and tall fences have been erected.
Sources indicate that the incident involving Kunal Ghosh jolted the officials responsible for the former Chief Minister's security. Unwilling to take any further risks after such an event occurred in the heart of Kolkata, right outside Mamata Banerjee's home, they oversaw a significant change to the property's appearance. The well-known courtyard of her house has now been enclosed by tall, blue-colored fencing.
The security personnel have a singular objective of ensuring that no one can hurl unwanted objects into the house from the street. The decision to install this fencing hastily was reportedly taken to ensure the former Chief Minister does not fall victim to such incidents.
It is worth noting that the security perimeter at Kalighat underwent a radical change following the transfer of power in the state. Prior to May 4, there was strict police surveillance at the entrance of this lane on Harish Chatterjee Street, and the movement of the general public was tightly controlled. However, after the change of government, the barricades were removed, and the road was opened for public use. Consequently, anyone can now pass by the former Chief Minister's residence.
Recently, a sensational allegation regarding a 'recce' of Mamata Banerjee's house surfaced, further heightening security concerns. Moreover, with the road remaining open, passersby could easily keep track of which political leaders or prominent figures were visiting the former Chief Minister's home. According to informed sources, the installation of this fencing is not merely about protection against egg-throwing attacks; it is also a strategic move to maintain political confidentiality and avoid unwanted surveillance. However, neither Trinamool leaders nor officials responsible for security have commented on the matter.
It is worth noting that following recent political shifts, the long-simmering resentment among the general public has erupted like a volcano. Trinamool Congress leaders and former MLAs have become the primary targets of this anger. The public's fury has reached such an unprecedented level that they have chosen eggs as a medium to express their protest or displeasure; raw eggs are being hurled at leaders in broad daylight and public spaces.
As one veteran politician put it: "The resentment that had been building up in people's minds for years is bursting forth following the power shift. While the manner of its expression may not always be refined, this spontaneous public outrage cannot simply be dismissed."
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