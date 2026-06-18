ETV Bharat / state

Fences Installed At Mamata Banerjee's Residence Amid Fears Of Egg Attack

Kolkata: After a series of egg attacks on Trinamool leaders in West Bengal, fences have been installed at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata to shield the former Chief Minister against egg-pelting.

One Trinamool leader after another has faced egg attacks, with Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy being the first victim. Even the party's All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, was not spared. Last Monday, Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted with eggs right in front of Mamata Banerjee's residence. Following this incident, security at Banerjee's residence has been reviewed, and tall fences have been erected.

Sources indicate that the incident involving Kunal Ghosh jolted the officials responsible for the former Chief Minister's security. Unwilling to take any further risks after such an event occurred in the heart of Kolkata, right outside Mamata Banerjee's home, they oversaw a significant change to the property's appearance. The well-known courtyard of her house has now been enclosed by tall, blue-colored fencing.

The security personnel have a singular objective of ensuring that no one can hurl unwanted objects into the house from the street. The decision to install this fencing hastily was reportedly taken to ensure the former Chief Minister does not fall victim to such incidents.

It is worth noting that the security perimeter at Kalighat underwent a radical change following the transfer of power in the state. Prior to May 4, there was strict police surveillance at the entrance of this lane on Harish Chatterjee Street, and the movement of the general public was tightly controlled. However, after the change of government, the barricades were removed, and the road was opened for public use. Consequently, anyone can now pass by the former Chief Minister's residence.