ETV Bharat / state

Female Students Show The Way To Entrepreneurship At India International Trade Fair 2026

New Delhi: Is there a fixed age for entrepreneurship? No, going by what female students in government schools are doing.

At the Delhi Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 — being held at the Bharat Mandapam here — these students are showcasing and selling products handcrafted by themselves at a stall set up by the Department of Education.

They have launched their own startups using an initial financial grant of Rs 20,000 provided at the school level. Some are reimagining the traditional craft of crochet for the modern market, while others are introducing 'Aipan', a folk art form from Uttarakhand, to a new generation through items like keychains and various other products.

Ajma, a Class 12 student at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Sarita Vihar (Madanpur Khadar), said that she received Rs 20,000 in funding from the Delhi government. She used this capital to create crochet-based products and launch her startup.

She explained that crochet is a traditional craft involving hand-knitting with yarn and a hook. Her goal is to carve out a new identity for this craft in the modern world. Keeping the preferences of today’s 'Gen Z' in mind, she has developed a diverse range of products, including crochet cushions, handbags, keychains, sweaters, tops, scarves, and dolls, as well as items featuring various character designs. She added that they also deliver orders tailored to individual customer preferences.

Ajma explained that the pricing has been determined by considering the diverse needs and budgets of the public. "Crochet keychains range from Rs 70 to Rs 200, while handcrafted cushions are priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000. Wearable items, like scarves, cost between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000,” she said, highlighting that the unique appeal of these products lies in their fine finishing and the fact that they are entirely handmade. They are washable, and the initiative aims to encourage people to choose these eco-friendly alternatives over plastic-based decorative items and toys.

At the same stall, Kumkum Arya, a student from Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 2, is showcasing Uttarakhand’s traditional ‘Aipan’ art in a fresh, contemporary style. She explained that Aipan is a folk art form from Uttarakhand, deeply rooted in cultural and religious significance. Traditionally, it is created in homes during auspicious occasions. She noted that as technology advances rapidly, the younger generation is becoming increasingly detached from their traditional arts. The goal here is to bring this folk art of Uttarakhand to a wider audience.

Kumkum said that today’s Gen Z prefers compact, portable items over bulky objects. Keeping this in mind, she has crafted small keychains featuring Aipan art, which can be easily attached to bags or purses.

“Aipan is considered a symbol of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. By incorporating this art into small, everyday products, the aim is to pass on this cultural heritage to the next generation,” she said. She mentioned that, so far, they have achieved sales totalling Rs 3,000. Five teams were provided with funding of Rs 20,000 each.

Rajni, a teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 2, Sector 5, Ambedkar Nagar, explained that this startup initiative began in 2025. Under the 'NEEEV' (Foundation) programme, five teams were selected. The government provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to each team to help the students launch their own businesses.

She noted that this initiative offers the students an opportunity to start and grow their own ventures. Beyond creating products, the students are also learning how to determine pricing, understand customer preferences, and manage sales.