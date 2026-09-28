ETV Bharat / state

'We Women Are Free': Students Take Out Protest March In Delhi As SC Says 'Officials Must Be Held Accountable' For Crimes Against Women

New Delhi : Two incidents—the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a sleeper bus from Greater Noida to Kashmere Gate and the brutal assault on a student at gunpoint and knifepoint in Kalkaji's Aastha Kunj Park—have sparked widespread outrage in the national capital. Both incidents have brought back horrific memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Thousands of female students from Delhi University and other colleges took to the streets on Monday, chanting "We Women Are Free."

On the, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the recent cases of rape and sexual assault against women and minors in Delhi-NCR. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran stated that the incidents reflect serious failures on the part of law enforcement agencies and public administration. The apex court compared the recent incidents, such as the gang rape of a minor on a moving sleeper bus from Greater Noida to the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

The court stated that public spaces such as parks, bus stops, and metro stations cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones due to lack of lighting, surveillance, and patrolling. The Supreme Court also clarified that merely expressing condolences or issuing statements after such incidents is not enough; officials must be held accountable.

On August 4, a 16-year-old Class XI student, who had left home after being scolded by her mother, was raped in a moving private sleeper bus (UP 83 ET 3789) between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and Kashmere Gate in Delhi. The bus traveled approximately 47 kilometers from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Kashmere Gate in Delhi, but was not stopped by any police checkpoint in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, a police investigation revealed that the bus had dark curtains in the cabin in violation of regulations. The bus already had 12 pending challans worth Rs 63,000 for permit violations and overspeeding. Furthermore, the CCTV on the bus was also turned off.

After the rape, the accused left the victim on Ring Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. According to Delhi Police DCP North, Niharika Bhatt, the police immediately took action on the victim's information. CCTV footage was examined and both the driver and conductor were arrested. Further investigation is underway to ensure the accused receive the harshest punishment, she said.

On September 21, at around 8:45 pm, a 17-year-old girl went to the Kalkaji Temple in Aastha Kunj Park (near Kalkaji Temple and LSR College) in southeast Delhi to seek blessings for her birthday. After visiting the temple, she was sitting in the park with a friend when three accused (Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh) arrived. Posing as police officers, they threatened the two teenagers with legal action. They then assaulted the boy at gunpoint and a knife abd took the girl to a secluded part of the park and raped her.

After the victim's friend made a PCR call, the police immediately began searching for the accused. On the morning of September 22, the police surrounded the main accused, Asif, who opened fire on the personnel to escape. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg and apprehended him. The court remanded the other two accused in judicial custody for 14 days.