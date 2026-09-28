'We Women Are Free': Students Take Out Protest March In Delhi As SC Says 'Officials Must Be Held Accountable' For Crimes Against Women
A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the incidents reflect serious failures on part of law enforcement agencies and public administration.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Two incidents—the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a sleeper bus from Greater Noida to Kashmere Gate and the brutal assault on a student at gunpoint and knifepoint in Kalkaji's Aastha Kunj Park—have sparked widespread outrage in the national capital. Both incidents have brought back horrific memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case.
Thousands of female students from Delhi University and other colleges took to the streets on Monday, chanting "We Women Are Free."
On the, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the recent cases of rape and sexual assault against women and minors in Delhi-NCR. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran stated that the incidents reflect serious failures on the part of law enforcement agencies and public administration. The apex court compared the recent incidents, such as the gang rape of a minor on a moving sleeper bus from Greater Noida to the 2012 Nirbhaya case.
The court stated that public spaces such as parks, bus stops, and metro stations cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones due to lack of lighting, surveillance, and patrolling. The Supreme Court also clarified that merely expressing condolences or issuing statements after such incidents is not enough; officials must be held accountable.
On August 4, a 16-year-old Class XI student, who had left home after being scolded by her mother, was raped in a moving private sleeper bus (UP 83 ET 3789) between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and Kashmere Gate in Delhi. The bus traveled approximately 47 kilometers from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Kashmere Gate in Delhi, but was not stopped by any police checkpoint in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh.
Following the incident, a police investigation revealed that the bus had dark curtains in the cabin in violation of regulations. The bus already had 12 pending challans worth Rs 63,000 for permit violations and overspeeding. Furthermore, the CCTV on the bus was also turned off.
After the rape, the accused left the victim on Ring Road near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. According to Delhi Police DCP North, Niharika Bhatt, the police immediately took action on the victim's information. CCTV footage was examined and both the driver and conductor were arrested. Further investigation is underway to ensure the accused receive the harshest punishment, she said.
On September 21, at around 8:45 pm, a 17-year-old girl went to the Kalkaji Temple in Aastha Kunj Park (near Kalkaji Temple and LSR College) in southeast Delhi to seek blessings for her birthday. After visiting the temple, she was sitting in the park with a friend when three accused (Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh) arrived. Posing as police officers, they threatened the two teenagers with legal action. They then assaulted the boy at gunpoint and a knife abd took the girl to a secluded part of the park and raped her.
After the victim's friend made a PCR call, the police immediately began searching for the accused. On the morning of September 22, the police surrounded the main accused, Asif, who opened fire on the personnel to escape. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg and apprehended him. The court remanded the other two accused in judicial custody for 14 days.
The two incidents have led to protests in Delhi. Following the incident in the Kalkaji area, there were massive protests regarding security arrangements and poor lighting in parks. This even led to Lady Shri Ram College suspending its offline classes.
The incident at Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji occurred close to Lady Shri Ram College, leading to a police encounter just 50 meters from the college's back gate to apprehend the main accused. This heightened the sense of insecurity among female students, leading hundreds of them to take to the college and surrounding streets on September 23 and 25.
On September 25, students from various colleges of Delhi University (DU) held a march on Shri Fort Road under the banner of "We Women Are Free."
The students' anger erupted over the administration's no-entry stance after dusk. Instead of providing security, the administration began taking steps like banning women from entering the city and some parks after 7 pm. The students participating in the protest strongly opposed this caged mentality, saying, "The problem isn't with our freedom, but with the mindset of the criminals and poor security."
On Monday too, students from Delhi University and other colleges and social activists took to the streets to raise their voices for women's safety.
As per a 2024 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 13,396 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital which ranked fifth in such crimes after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.
"The Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of crimes against women in Delhi-NCR is a highly commendable and necessary step. Despite the Nirbhaya case and stringent laws, if criminals are fearlessly committing such crimes in buses or public parks for 47 kilometers, this clearly reflects the failure of ground patrolling and surveillance," said senior Supreme Court advocate and former DCP of Delhi Police LN Rao.
Rao said, "The police administration must move beyond mere paper promises and take concrete measures such as street lighting, bus checking, and park security. Only speedy justice and strict administrative accountability, not mere restrictions or rhetoric on women's safety, can instill fear of the law in society."
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