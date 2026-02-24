Female Student Injured In Attack Inside IIT Palakkad Campus; Attacker Absconding
The student was struck on the head by the attacker while she was walking from her hostel room towards the dining hall.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Chennai: A fourth year female student at IIT Palakkad in Tamil Nadu was injured in her head and back after being assaulted by an unidentified assailant on Monday night, police said.
According to the police, the attack took place on the IIT campus in Kanjikode, Palakkad at around 8:30 PM while the student was walking towards the dining hall from her hostel room.
Police said that the attacker struck the student's head from behind with a sharp object before fleeing the spot. The student, who sustained injuries to her head and back, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.
In protest of the security lapse within the campus, around two hundred students protested at the campus gates later in the night. The protesters also demanded that the attacker be arrested and brought to book. Police have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter. Authorities are trying to identify the attacker by examining CCTV footage.