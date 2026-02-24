ETV Bharat / state

Female Student Injured In Attack Inside IIT Palakkad Campus; Attacker Absconding

Chennai: A fourth year female student at IIT Palakkad in Tamil Nadu was injured in her head and back after being assaulted by an unidentified assailant on Monday night, police said.

According to the police, the attack took place on the IIT campus in Kanjikode, Palakkad at around 8:30 PM while the student was walking towards the dining hall from her hostel room.