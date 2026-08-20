ETV Bharat / state

Female Student Found Dead Inside Hostel Room In Bihar's Nalanda; Suicide Suspected

Nalanda: An 18-year-old female student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her hostel room of KK University in Bihar's Nalanda on Wednesday. Police suspect suicide as the cause of death.

It is understood that the fifth-semester agriculture student hailing from Naya Bazar, Saharsa shared her room at the Kamala Hostel in Berauti Nepura village under the Deepnagar police station limits with two other students. On the day of the incident, she did not attend classes, while her two roommates had gone to college.

The student's room had been locked from the inside since around 2:00 PM. When the door was opened at approximately 4:30 PM, she was found dead inside. Following the incident, the two roommates, shaken by the event, removed their belongings and shifted to another room.

In the meantime, police was informed after which a team from the concerned police station rushed to the spot as part of the investigation.

According to fellow students, the incident is linked to depression stemming from a romantic relationship. Fellow students stated that she had been under significant stress for the past two or three days and was frequently seen crying. The police have also summoned a student from the 'Ganga Boys' Hostel' for questioning. He is said to be a close friend of the deceased student and her roommates.

"Shortly before the incident, she was heard arguing with someone over the phone. She was in deep distress but had not shared her troubles with anyone," a student said.