Female Student Found Dead Inside Hostel Room In Bihar's Nalanda; Suicide Suspected
Fellow students said that she was battling depression and was seen crying frequently for the past couple of days.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Nalanda: An 18-year-old female student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her hostel room of KK University in Bihar's Nalanda on Wednesday. Police suspect suicide as the cause of death.
It is understood that the fifth-semester agriculture student hailing from Naya Bazar, Saharsa shared her room at the Kamala Hostel in Berauti Nepura village under the Deepnagar police station limits with two other students. On the day of the incident, she did not attend classes, while her two roommates had gone to college.
The student's room had been locked from the inside since around 2:00 PM. When the door was opened at approximately 4:30 PM, she was found dead inside. Following the incident, the two roommates, shaken by the event, removed their belongings and shifted to another room.
In the meantime, police was informed after which a team from the concerned police station rushed to the spot as part of the investigation.
According to fellow students, the incident is linked to depression stemming from a romantic relationship. Fellow students stated that she had been under significant stress for the past two or three days and was frequently seen crying. The police have also summoned a student from the 'Ganga Boys' Hostel' for questioning. He is said to be a close friend of the deceased student and her roommates.
"Shortly before the incident, she was heard arguing with someone over the phone. She was in deep distress but had not shared her troubles with anyone," a student said.
The deceased student's cousin stated that the college administration initially called the family, saying she was “very unwell”. “However, just half an hour later, they called again to inform of her death”. According to her brother, she had spoken to her parents over the phone just the day before.
"My sister was completely normal during her conversation with our parents; there was nothing in her behavior to suggest she was under stress or capable of taking such a drastic step as suicide," he said.
Upon receiving news of the incident, Sadar DSP-1 Amarnath arrived at the university campus with a police team. He stated that the specific reason for the suicide is not yet known. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been summoned to the scene to collect scientific evidence.
Amarnath, Sadar DSP-1 said that the police are questioning hostel students, the warden, and her close friends. “The body has been taken into custody and sent to Pawapuri Hospital for a post-mortem examination," he said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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