ETV Bharat / state

Female Student Caught 'Cheating' In Exam Goes Missing in J&K's Doda; Invigilator Suspended

In an order issued in this regard by the Department, Assistant Professor Manzoor Ahmed in the Commerce Department has been suspended in connection with the case and has been attached with Director Colleges J&K.

Doda: A female student, who was allegedly caught cheating during examination at the government degree college here has gone missing after which the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has suspended an Assistant Professor and ordered inquiry into the matter.

Principal GDC Doda, Javed Iqbal, told ETV Bharat that on January 16 during the examination of English Literature, the first semester student was caught by the supervisory staff including Assistant Professor Manzoor Ahmad with a mobile phone indicating use of unfair means.

"The supervisory staff asked her to handover the material. Manzoor Ahmed(AP) also asked her to handover whatever she had and the girl handed over the mobile phone. After that she was told to sign a form about recovery of the mobile phone but there is no evidence that she was threatened by anyone about being barred from future examinations," the Principal told ETV Bharat.

The Principal further informed that the student left the college around 3:45 pm on that day. As per family sources, she went missing after leaving college and a formal missing report was logged in police station Doda and search operation was started.

Talking to ETV Bharat, SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta said during the search operation during which the police found her shoes and scarf (stole) were found at the banks of river Chenab. "But so far we haven't found the girl and a search operation is underway," the SSP said.

The Jammu and Kashmirs' Higher Education Department has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the suspected suicide by the girl.

The Assistant Professor Manzoor Ahmed has been suspended and attached to Director Colleges J&K till pending inquiry. As per a separate order issued by Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department Ram Niwas Sharma, a committee headed by Director Colleges Sheikh Aijaz Bashir and Deputy Secretary Higher Education Sanjay Tickoo and Under Secretary Higher Education Syed Ishrat Parvez with its members, has been formed to inquire into the suspected suicide by the girl and furnish its report within seven days.