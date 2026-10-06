Female Sarpanch 'Assault' Case: NHRC Team In Odisha's Kendrapara For Detailed Inquiry
The female Sarpanch was arrested on June 13 on charges of assaulting police personnel and creating a disturbance at Mahakalapada BDO office, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Kendrapara: Nearly three months after a woman sarpanch from Odisha's Kendrapara was allegedly abused and manhandled by Mahakalpada block development officer (BDO) and police personnel, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intensified investigation into the case, with a three-member delegation arriving at Mahakalapada police station to conduct a detailed inquiry.
Back in June, Chameli Ojha (33), sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat in Mahakalapada block, had in a complaint alleged that she was assaulted and humiliated by police and several individuals inside the BDO office. However, police arrested her after counter complaint was lodged against her for allegedly verbally abusing the BDO and obstructing him from discharging his official duties. She was later released on bail.
Tuesday morning, a three-member team of Human Rights Commission arrived at the Mahakalapada police station to conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the allegations regarding the inhumane torture inflicted upon Chameli Ojha, a Dalit woman.
The team led by NHRC member Isam Singh has been interrogating Manas Mallick, the then IIC of Mahakalapada police station since morning today. During the investigation, Mallick was questioned at length regarding various aspects and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Meanwhile, local BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya has also been summoned to the Mahakalapada police station to elicit further information on the matter.
Isam Singh stated that the scope of the investigation is being expanded. "Chameli Ojha's allegations are extremely sensitive. The investigation will continue uninterrupted for the next four days. Information will be gathered by questioning every individual, witness, and official associated with the incident," he added.
It is worth noting that Ojha had approached the NHRC alleging mental harassment at Mahakalapada Block office on June 11 followed by alleged physical and mental torture by the Mahakalapada police. She had also written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleging that several officials were obstructing development works in her panchayat by withholding payments to concerned individuals.
Sharing the ordeal, Ojha, in her letter, mentioned that she had gone to Mahakalpada BDO's office on June 11 seeking clearance of pending bills, when the BDO and several other present inside the office abused her. Later, she was allegedly assaulted and misbehaved by police personnel inside a vehicle while she was being taken to the police station.
Police, however, arrested her on charges of assaulting police personnel and creating a disturbance at the Mahakalapada BDO office.
The incident triggered a political controversy in the state, with opposition parties demanding action against the police officials and local administrators allegedly involved in the episode.
Ojha herself demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter as she accused the police of working in a partisan manner.
Taking serios note of the allegations, especifically the negligence at both police and administrative levels, the Human Rights Commission has initiated an investigation. A detailed report will be prepared by the Commission following the four-day inquiry, officials said.
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