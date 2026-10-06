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Female Sarpanch 'Assault' Case: NHRC Team In Odisha's Kendrapara For Detailed Inquiry

Female Sarpanch 'Assault' Case: NHRC Team In Odisha's Kendrapara For Detailed Inquiry ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Nearly three months after a woman sarpanch from Odisha's Kendrapara was allegedly abused and manhandled by Mahakalpada block development officer (BDO) and police personnel, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intensified investigation into the case, with a three-member delegation arriving at Mahakalapada police station to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Back in June, Chameli Ojha (33), sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat in Mahakalapada block, had in a complaint alleged that she was assaulted and humiliated by police and several individuals inside the BDO office. However, police arrested her after counter complaint was lodged against her for allegedly verbally abusing the BDO and obstructing him from discharging his official duties. She was later released on bail. Tuesday morning, a three-member team of Human Rights Commission arrived at the Mahakalapada police station to conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the allegations regarding the inhumane torture inflicted upon Chameli Ojha, a Dalit woman. NHRC team conducting inquiry at Mahakalpada police station (ETV Bharat) The team led by NHRC member Isam Singh has been interrogating Manas Mallick, the then IIC of Mahakalapada police station since morning today. During the investigation, Mallick was questioned at length regarding various aspects and circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, local BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya has also been summoned to the Mahakalapada police station to elicit further information on the matter.