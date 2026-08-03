Female Private School Teacher Stabbed To Death In Haryana's Faridabad
The attacker reportedly called the teacher to the main gate of the premises and stabbed her multiple times with a knife leading to her death.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Faridabad: A female teacher at a private school was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Monday at Sikrona village in Haryana's Faridabad. The incident occurred just a few meters away from a police outpost, causing a stir in the area.
The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a teacher at a private school in Sikrona village.
It is understood that Sandhya had arrived at the school as usual and was preparing to teach the children. The attacker with his face covered arrived at the school and asked to meet the teacher. As soon as Sandhya went to the school gate to meet him, the young man suddenly pulled out a knife and inflicted multiple rapid blows to her neck.
Chaos ensued within the school premises during the attack. When the school administrator and others rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, the accused attempted to charge at them with the knife. This caused the bystanders to retreat, allowing the accused to flee the scene.
School administrator Tejpal stated that the attacker came directly into the school and asked to meet the teacher.
“As soon as the teacher stepped out, he suddenly attacked her with a knife. When school staff tried to intervene, the accused attempted to attack them as well before fleeing the scene," Tejpal said.
Attempts were made to rush the critically injured teacher to the hospital, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. Local police and senior officials arrived at the scene immediately after being informed of the incident. The police inspected the site and collected evidence. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined to identify and swiftly arrest the accused.
Manoj Kumar, the in-charge of the Sikrona police outpost, stated that police have registered a murder case against the attacker adding various teams have been formed to search for the accused.
“The police are investigating the matter from all angles and are confident that the accused will be arrested soon," he said.
The broad daylight murder has created an atmosphere of panic in Sikrona village and the surrounding areas. Expressing concern over the incident, local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.
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