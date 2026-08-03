ETV Bharat / state

Female Private School Teacher Stabbed To Death In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: A female teacher at a private school was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Monday at Sikrona village in Haryana's Faridabad. The incident occurred just a few meters away from a police outpost, causing a stir in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a teacher at a private school in Sikrona village.

It is understood that Sandhya had arrived at the school as usual and was preparing to teach the children. The attacker with his face covered arrived at the school and asked to meet the teacher. As soon as Sandhya went to the school gate to meet him, the young man suddenly pulled out a knife and inflicted multiple rapid blows to her neck.

Chaos ensued within the school premises during the attack. When the school administrator and others rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, the accused attempted to charge at them with the knife. This caused the bystanders to retreat, allowing the accused to flee the scene.

School administrator Tejpal stated that the attacker came directly into the school and asked to meet the teacher.