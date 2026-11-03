ETV Bharat / state

Female Police Officer Sexual Assault Case: Suspended Puducherry SP Subramanian Gets Anticipatory Bail from Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Superintendent of Police (SP) Subramanian, who was placed under suspension following allegations that he sexually assaulted a female police officer after threatening her.

Subramanian, who served as a Superintendent in the Puducherry Police, faced accusations of sexually harassing a female officer who worked under him during his tenure in Karaikal. Furthermore, he was accused of extorting money and jewellery from her.

A case was registered in September 2026, based on a complaint filed in December 2025. In a statement recorded before a magistrate, the female officer alleged that the SP had threatened her and subjected her to sexual assault against her will on six to seven occasions. Consequently, charges including sexual assault were added to the case.

Following a directive from the High Court, a case was registered, and the Superintendent of Police in question was placed under suspension.

Subsequently, the officer filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the sexual assault allegations. The petition came up for hearing before Justice N. Ramesh.

During the proceedings, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, Advocate RC Pal Kanagaraj and Advocate D Divya, said, "An internal departmental inquiry has already been conducted regarding this same complaint, and a report has been submitted. An appeal against that report is currently pending.