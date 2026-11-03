Female Police Officer Sexual Assault Case: Suspended Puducherry SP Subramanian Gets Anticipatory Bail from Madras High Court
Subramanian, who served as Superintendent in Puducherry Police, faced accusations of sexually harassing a female officer who worked under him during his tenure in Karaikal.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 12:55 AM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Superintendent of Police (SP) Subramanian, who was placed under suspension following allegations that he sexually assaulted a female police officer after threatening her.
Subramanian, who served as a Superintendent in the Puducherry Police, faced accusations of sexually harassing a female officer who worked under him during his tenure in Karaikal. Furthermore, he was accused of extorting money and jewellery from her.
A case was registered in September 2026, based on a complaint filed in December 2025. In a statement recorded before a magistrate, the female officer alleged that the SP had threatened her and subjected her to sexual assault against her will on six to seven occasions. Consequently, charges including sexual assault were added to the case.
Following a directive from the High Court, a case was registered, and the Superintendent of Police in question was placed under suspension.
Subsequently, the officer filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the sexual assault allegations. The petition came up for hearing before Justice N. Ramesh.
During the proceedings, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, Advocate RC Pal Kanagaraj and Advocate D Divya, said, "An internal departmental inquiry has already been conducted regarding this same complaint, and a report has been submitted. An appeal against that report is currently pending.
The case was registered nine months after the complaint was filed. In her initial statement, the female police officer did not level any accusations against the petitioner. Furthermore, as all key documents are already in the possession of the police, there is no necessity for custodial interrogation. The petitioner, who has served for 37 years, has no prior criminal record.
Opposing this, Puducherry Government Advocate G. Jerani Om Prakash argued that the petitioner’s arrest and interrogation are essential to recover the funds and to prevent any tampering with witnesses.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge noted that the allegation of sexual assault appeared only in a statement given on October 12—after the filing of the anticipatory bail application on October 1. The judge observed that it is for the trial court to determine whether the relationship between the two was consensual.
The court granted anticipatory bail to the suspended Superintendent of Police, subject to the following conditions: he must furnish a bail bond of ₹25,000, appear at the police station daily for 15 days, and refrain from contacting the female police officer or any witnesses.
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