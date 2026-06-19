ETV Bharat / state

Female NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Before Re-test In Indore

Indore: A 21-year-old female student, who had been preparing for NEET-UG for the last three years, allegedly ended her life in Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the victim died during treatment on Friday morning, just two days before NEET-UG re-test.

The victim's doctor father claimed that his daughter had been suffering from depression for the last five months and committed suicide due to depression.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi told reporters that the victim, Avantika Maurya, died after falling from a multi-storey building on Thursday night.

The student, who originally hailed from Dhar district, lived in a rented house in the building where the incident took place, he said.

The station house officer said that a post-mortem was conducted, and her death is being investigated from all angles including that of suicide.

"The incident is also being investigated based on the student's mobile phone and call details. It will be determined who she was talking to and what she was talking about during her final moments. A conclusion will be reached after a detailed investigation," he added.

According to Dudhi, the student's family members say that she had not told them any specific reason for her mental distress.

"We will examine the call details of the student's mobile phone and also question witnesses to find out what stress led her to commit suicide," he said.