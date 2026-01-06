ETV Bharat / state

Senior Female Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: In a major success under Chhattisgarh’s anti-Maoist and rehabilitation drive, a female Maoist, Bhumi alias Geeta, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered, the Dhamtari police officials said on Tuesday. The 37-year-old insurgent was active as a Nagri Area Committee member and Gobra LOS commander. She laid down arms, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and internal discrimination.

Addressing a press conference, Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Suraj Singh Parihar said that the Maoist who surrendered on Sunday was facilitated under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Geeta is also known as Lata and Somari. She is a resident of Pusnar village in Bijapur district and has been associated with the Maoist organisation since 2005.

According to the police, Geeta underwent initial training and served with Platoon No. 01 till 2010 before being transferred to the Odisha State Committee. She acted as a guard to senior Maoists between 2011 and 2019. Later, she served as an Area Committee Member in the Sinapali Area Committee and in September 2023, she was appointed Gobra LOS (Local Organisational Squad) commander.

She was recently operating jointly with the Nagri and Sitanadi Area Committees due to a shrinking cadre base.

Police informed that Geeta was involved in several encounters across Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the years, including major incidents in Bijapur, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund and Nuapada districts.