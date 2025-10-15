ETV Bharat / state

Lady Naxalite, Carrying Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh Surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Kondagaon: The government's rehabilitation policy has motivated scores of Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society.

One such Naxalite, Geeta alias Kamali Salam (40), carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered here. Geeta was active as a Team Commander (ACM) under East Bastar Division. She has several criminal records at Bayanar police station, including the 2014 incident of assault, threats and eviction of several residents of Madanar village by accusing them of being police informers.

"An incentive of Rs 50,000 was provided to the surrendered female Naxalite under Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2025. Also, other benefits under the Naxal Rehabilitation Policy will be made available to her in the future," said Satish Bhargava, DSP Naxal Operations

According to police, growing differences within the organization, surrender of senior leaders and the desire for a secure family life prompted Geeta to shun violence and lead a life of peace. Also, the development of basic facilities like roads, electricity, water, mobile network, government schemes in the Naxal-affected regions had a profound impact on her.