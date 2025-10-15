Lady Naxalite, Carrying Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh Surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon
Geeta was involved in the 2014 incident of assault and threats and eviction of several villagers in Madanar by accusing them of being police informers.
Kondagaon: The government's rehabilitation policy has motivated scores of Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society.
One such Naxalite, Geeta alias Kamali Salam (40), carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered here. Geeta was active as a Team Commander (ACM) under East Bastar Division. She has several criminal records at Bayanar police station, including the 2014 incident of assault, threats and eviction of several residents of Madanar village by accusing them of being police informers.
"An incentive of Rs 50,000 was provided to the surrendered female Naxalite under Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2025. Also, other benefits under the Naxal Rehabilitation Policy will be made available to her in the future," said Satish Bhargava, DSP Naxal Operations
According to police, growing differences within the organization, surrender of senior leaders and the desire for a secure family life prompted Geeta to shun violence and lead a life of peace. Also, the development of basic facilities like roads, electricity, water, mobile network, government schemes in the Naxal-affected regions had a profound impact on her.
Geeta, a resident of Madanar village, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Akshay Kumar. Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops) Rupesh Kumar Dande, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ops) Satish Bhargava and other officers were present.
Earlier in the day, senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with 60 other cadres in Gadchiroli district.
Bhupathi carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore, an official said. The Naxalites surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said. Bhupathi alias Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
